Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen bid farewell to his long-serving mechanic, Ole Schack, with a special gesture during the race weekend in Brazil. After 22 years at the racetrack, the Dane is now stepping back to spend more time with his family.

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To mark their parting after many years together at the racetrack, Verstappen presented Schack with his racing helmet from the Brazilian Grand Prix. Helmets hold special significance for racing drivers. This is partly due to their vital protective function, but also because the helmet is the only part of their racing kit on which they can give free rein to their creativity. Verstappen’s Brazilian Grand Prix helmet, for example, is dedicated to the Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna, who died in a fatal accident in 1994.

22 years with the team, eight F1 World Championship titles

After the race (in which Verstappen fought his way up from 21st to 2nd place), Verstappen presented this special helmet to his mechanic in the garage as a memento. Schack joined the team in 2004 (then still known as Jaguar, becoming Red Bull Racing in 2005), working first with David Coulthard and later with Sebastian Vettel, and in recent years with Verstappen. Schack has therefore racked up an impressive eight World Championship titles (four with Vettel, four with Verstappen). He has been part of Red Bull Racing’s journey ever since the first race in Melbourne in 2005. Wow!

Ole Schack mit seiner Red Bull Racing-Mannschaft Foto: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool Ole Schack mit seiner Red Bull Racing-Mannschaft © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

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Speaking to our colleague from the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Schack said: “I’ve achieved what I set out to achieve in Formula 1. There aren’t many people in the pit lane who can claim to have been world champion four times with Sebastian Vettel and four times with Max Verstappen.” But he also notes: “Over 22 years, that’s a hell of a lot of weekends. I’d like to have more time for my family back home in Denmark.” He wants to spend more time with his family in future.

A long and successful journey together is now coming to an end. Speaking to Sky, Schack said of Verstappen: “He’s like Ronaldo and Messi, only in a Formula 1 car. Max has that certain something that you can’t teach anyone.”