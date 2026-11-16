Half the braking pressure for better deceleration: that was one of the most unusual instructions Alberto Giribuola gave his rider, Toprak Razgatlioglu, during his first MotoGP season. The three-time Superbike World Champion had made a name for himself in the production-based championship with spectacular braking manoeuvres. On the Yamaha M1, however, a different riding style was required at precisely this stage of the corner.

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Yet Giribuola had already seen during the first test what Razgatlioglu was able to transfer straight away to the MotoGP machine. The Turkish rider handled the changes of direction well, and on corner exit he quickly worked out how much throttle the rear tyre could handle. “He developed a very good feel for the grip and played with the throttle. He understood immediately where the limit lay. You could see his talent,” the Pramac crew chief recalled to MotoGP.com, reflecting on their first meeting in Valencia.

However, his debut coincided with a difficult period for Yamaha. The new V4 machine was not competitive at the start of the 2026 season. Razgatlioglu, meanwhile, arrived fresh from a string of victories in the World Superbike Championship and had to get used to both a new bike and the Michelin tyres at the same time. “I was aware that we would encounter difficulties and problems. I was probably more aware of that than Toprak,” said Giribuola.

Razgatlioglu had to fight against his instincts

The change was most evident when braking. “Sometimes we asked him to do things that were a bit strange. For example, we asked him to apply only half as much braking pressure so that the bike could decelerate more effectively,” explained Giribuola. “On the Superbike, he pulled off a lot of tricks; the bike would jump. That’s not possible in this category. You have to brake very cleanly.”

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Razgatlioglu also found it difficult to adapt when attempting a fast lap on a fresh, soft tyre. Especially when he wanted to get more out of it, he resorted to riding techniques that had helped him on the Superbike. Razgatlioglu put in disappointing qualifying performances and often found himself in one of the last grid positions. “He had trouble getting the most out of a fresh tyre. That has to develop quite naturally. When you push harder, your natural riding style returns,” said Giribuola, describing the dilemma.

His rookie season came to a premature end following a crash in practice at Mandalika. Giribuola believes Yamaha needs to take action, regardless of Razgatlioglu’s learning process. “We certainly need to improve our bike. Fabio (Quartararo) was our benchmark; he’s a very fast rider whom we wanted to beat,” he said, referring to the 2021 world champion. Within his own team, Jack Miller was a key source of support for the rookie. “It feels like a family when the other side of the pit is helpful and isn’t working against you,” emphasised Giribuola.