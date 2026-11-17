In the hunt for their first point of the season, the US Formula 1 team Cadillac is relying on experience at their home race in Las Vegas: The two seasoned drivers, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, know the circuit inside out – even though this is Cadillac’s first race in the gambling metropolis as a Formula 1 newcomer.

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Sergio Pérez: Confidence is key in Las Vegas

Sergio Pérez: “Las Vegas is always a special challenge. It’s a very fast street circuit with long straights and heavy braking zones, but the low temperatures make it particularly difficult to get the tyres into the right temperature range and find consistent grip. It’s a track where you have to build up your confidence throughout the weekend and get the details right.”

Pérez knows the circuit along the famous Las Vegas Strip well, having driven here in two of the three F1 races held so far. At the 2023 debut, he even made it onto the podium with Red Bull Racing, finishing third.

This year, however, with Cadillac, everything is different. With three races to go, the US team is the only one yet to score any points. Pérez: “As a team, we’ve continued to work hard to understand our overall package and make progress at every race. As the final races of the season draw nearer, we’re focusing on having a flawless weekend, making the most of every opportunity and delivering the best possible result for the team. The atmosphere in Vegas is always something special, and I’m looking forward to racing there again.”

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Formula 1 heads into the final triple-header

For Pérez’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who has also raced in Vegas twice before, things can certainly only go better than they did at the Brazilian Grand Prix: at Interlagos, a wheel nut got stuck during a tyre change before the race. It couldn’t be loosened in time – and Bottas was unable to start the race.

Bottas: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Las Vegas, especially after the disappointment of not being able to start in São Paulo.” Following the triple-header of Austin, Mexico City and São Paulo, Formula 1 had a week’s break before the final three races of the season now take place back-to-back (after Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi follow).

Bottas: “The break after the three consecutive races has given us the chance to regroup and focus on where we can still improve for the final races. Las Vegas is a unique race, and competing there with an American team makes it something very special. We want to have a flawless weekend, make the most of every opportunity and give our home fans something to cheer about.”