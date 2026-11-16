Stefan Bradl, by far the most successful German MotoGP rider with over 50 top-10 finishes, and Marc Marquez have known each other for a long time. In 2008 and 2009, they competed against each other in the 125cc World Championship; in 2011, the rider from Zahlingen won the Moto2 World Championship ahead of the up-and-coming Spaniard. From 2013 to 2016, they were rivals in MotoGP; from 2018 until the end of 2023, Bradl worked behind the scenes as a Honda test and reserve rider for Marquez, who subsequently moved to Ducati.

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During the current season, Marc Marquez has made up a historically large deficit of 102 points and turned it into a lead. Ahead of the races in Portimão this coming weekend, the defending champion is 60 points ahead of Jorge Martín (Aprilia). After the sprint race in the Algarve, there are just 62 points left to be won: if Marquez finishes ahead of Martin in that race and scores at least two more points, he will be world champion.

With his eighth title in the premier class, Marc Marquez would draw level with Giacomo Agostini at the top of the all-time rankings and would have one more than his arch-rival Valentino Rossi.

Stefan Bradl: “I didn’t ring Marquez”

During the broadcast of the Qatar Grand Prix, expert Bradl suggested on ServusTV that he could imagine Marquez retiring after winning the title – despite all his contracts.

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“I didn’t ring him to ask if he’d retire after winning the title,” Bradl said with a smile in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “That’s why I say ‘I think’. It’s obvious he’s giving it some thought. At his age, with his status and the 2025 World Championship title under his belt, Marc Marquez will have given a few things some thought; after all, he did take his time before signing the contract. The most important thing was that he was able to prove himself once again with the 2025 title. That’s the title that means the most to him. The fact that he’ll win the title again in 2026 is a bonus, but perhaps also a sign that things won’t get any better. He’s been through a rough patch again this season; it hasn’t been easy.”

Stefan Bradl Foto: Gold & Goose Stefan Bradl © Gold & Goose

The Bavarian continued: “With the rule changes, he’s facing a lot of uncertainties. On the other hand, though, the prospect of the 850cc class, new tyres and so on might appeal to him. He knows what the new Ducati will be like; he’s gathered the information and has already ridden the bike in tests. That’s the big question for me. At the end of the day, I’m just thinking out loud when I say things like that. Because I’m not afraid to say it either. I believe he could retire from racing with peace of mind. I reckon he’s clever enough to have planned it that way.”

Stefan Bradl: “Aprilia has made a whole host of mistakes”

“Marc did a lot of things right when he came back, but he also put the right amount of pressure on his rivals,” Bradl noted. “It’s also clear that Aprilia, under team manager Massimo Rivola, made a whole host of mistakes that led to Marquez regaining his hunger. I won’t mince my words on that either. At Aprilia, they’ll have to do a lot of analysis in hindsight and ask themselves why they lost the title. Rivola says it wasn’t that they lost the title, but that Marc Marquez won it. I completely disagree with that – it’s wrong. Aprilia let it slip from their grasp and Marc Marquez rose to the occasion.”

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You can’t replace a Marc Marquez. Stefan Bradl

Should Marc Marquez (33) actually retire after his eighth MotoGP title, the Ducati factory team would have to find a successor. “They’ve certainly given this matter some thought,” Bradl is convinced. “I assume there’s a plan in place. Ducati has a relatively large pool of riders across all classes, including Superbike and so on, where they have strong candidates. Regardless of who they were to put in the seat: you can’t replace a Marc Marquez; you always have to start from scratch. With Acosta, they have the next-generation superstar. There would be a generational change, and then they’d have to consider who’s the best fit, who’s fast enough and who’s the right person in terms of character and approach. If that were to happen, there are opportunities for Ducati. They’d put a suitable candidate on the bike. If that were to happen, an era would come to an end – not just for Ducati, but for the whole MotoGP scene.”