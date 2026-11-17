With six wins and ten podium finishes, Maria Herrera was the dominant driver in the 2026 WorldWCR and deservedly became world champion. However, the Spaniard’s performance at her home race in Jerez was less convincing: finishing 5th and 4th, she missed out on the podium at the season finale. And yet she had secured at least one victory at every other race weekend! Back in 2025, Herrera had already clinched her first title in a nail-biting finish, finishing sixth.

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This year, however, the situation was different. Herrera revealed that she had been hampered by an injury. “I didn’t care about the result at all; I just wanted to win the title and took the necessary risks in every race,” said the 30-year-old from Toledo. “If I’d had to finish third, I would have given it my all. In fact, I’d broken two fingers and dislocated my shoulder, which hardly anyone knew about.”

As a reminder: before Jerez, the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship had a three-month break, during which many of Herrera’s colleagues passed the time competing in other racing series or taking part in track days.

“I was naturally a bit nervous, of course, but I couldn’t train much. Others trained at Jerez, but I only managed three sessions in three months,” revealed the two-time world champion. “Because of that, I couldn’t take many risks; I wasn’t allowed to put too much strain on my shoulder and under no circumstances could I crash during practice. The journey to Jerez after the long break and worrying about how I could perform well there despite my shoulder were the most difficult parts.”

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Herrera has since had surgery on her left shoulder and is now focusing on her recovery. “I’d been struggling with a loss of strength for over a year, and finally the cause of the problem was found. The operation was a success and now it’s time to recover. In a few months’ time, I’ll have a new shoulder,” Herrera reported. “I’ve got a million things I’d love to do, but my shoulder has other plans and is telling me it’s time to take it easy.”