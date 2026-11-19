Supercross Paris: US champion Ken Roczen (Suzuki) has arrived in Europe
This coming weekend, the La Défense Arena in Paris will be transformed into the venue for Europe’s most significant Supercross event. The first US stars have already arrived in Europe.
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Preparations for Supercross Paris are in full swing. Today, Thursday, the first American Supercross stars arrived in the French capital. Leading the way was Ken Roczen (Suzuki), who documented his arrival at the airport with a video on social media.
A first for Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger has also already landed in Paris. For the American, this long-standing indoor spectacle will be a double debut: he will be competing at Supercross Paris for the first time and, at the same time, contesting his first race on the Triumph TF 450-X.
Triumph with a star-studded line-up
Following his departure from Red Bull KTM, a new chapter is beginning for Plessinger. In Paris, he will compete for his new employer under race conditions for the first time. Together with Jordon Smith, he forms the American Triumph works line-up, which will take on the international Supercross elite in the French capital.
Whilst Plessinger is making his racing debut for Triumph, Smith already has plenty of experience with the British brand. In February 2025 in Glendale, he secured Triumph’s first Supercross victory in the 250cc class.
Sacha Coenen ahead of his Supercross debut
Another debut is on the cards in the SX2 class: Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen is making his first foray into Supercross racing. For the 20-year-old, who has so far made a name for himself primarily in the Motocross World Championship, the event at the La Défense Arena is also a first.
Both race days live online
Both days of the event will be broadcast live on
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