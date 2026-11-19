This weekend in Portimão, Marc Márquez has a great chance to secure his tenth world championship title – his eighth in MotoGP – ahead of schedule. In the overall standings, the Spaniard holds a 60-point lead over his compatriot Jorge Martín. Marco Bezzecchi, in third place, trails by 74 points.

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“I had my first chance to clinch the title in Qatar, but this is the first real opportunity,” said the 33-year-old at the opening press conference on Thursday. “Last week at home, I tried to stick to my routine. I didn’t ride a motorbike and tried to minimise the risk.”

In the last four races of the season (sprints and Grands Prix), MM93 needs to score just 14 points to be crowned the 2026 MotoGP World Champion. “I’ve come here to Portimão with one number in my head: 14 points. I need to score 14 points between the Grands Prix in Portimão and Valencia; then it won’t matter what the others do.”

Marquez is in a very comfortable position. He could seal the deal as early as Saturday in the MotoGP Sprint – he just needs to score two more points than Martin, and he’d be World Champion. How will he approach this weekend? “Of course, I’ll go into FP1 and try to have the same mindset as always. It’s true that I need to limit the risk – as we always try to do. But the risk is always there. We need to be very focused and calm. I want to wrap up this championship as early as possible, but it’s not over yet. We need to stay calm and give 100 per cent – in a very clever way.”

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Marc Marquez: Debut in the World Motorcycle Championship 18 years ago in Portugal

Eighteen years ago, Marc Marquez made his debut in the Motorcycle World Championship in Portugal – back then at Estoril. Footage from 2008 was shown during the press conference in Portimão. “I was 15 years old, but I looked as if I was 10,” laughed the nine-time champion, referring to the young teenager he saw on the screen. “I was a bit behind in terms of my physical condition. But I remember that day. I’d picked up an injury in the pre-season and my debut ended up being in Portugal. It’s incredible – 18 years on, here I am, fighting for my tenth World Championship title. That means more than half my career has been a complete success. That’s brilliant! I have a special connection with Portugal because this is where I made my debut. We’ll see if I can clinch the championship here. If not, I’ll give it a go in Valencia. Sooner or later – the aim is to achieve it.”

Marquez on a possible retirement: “The priority is to win this championship”