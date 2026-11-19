It has long been a tradition: in Portimao, too, the discussion with the MotoGP media began with an update on ‘Vinales’ medical condition. As has been the case at the last three events, the KTM rider is not in peak physical condition. Still, the 31-year-old has at least had a few days to recover from the rigours of the second overseas tour: “The strain was already enormous in Japan, and the three further races didn’t help with my recovery,” said Viñales in the Algarve.

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“Back home, I carried on training but took it easy on my shoulder. We’re in the final stages of the season, and I want to see it through with the team. It’s only after Valencia that I’ll have further tests done and work towards a full recovery,” added the Tech3 rider.

The unusual circuit in the Algarve is considered a riding challenge. Viñales agrees, but also put it into perspective: “It’s undoubtedly a physical challenge too, partly because of the hard braking points on the downhill sections. On the other hand, there are fewer changes in lean angle in fast corners – and that remains my biggest problem.”

Vinales wants to close this chapter on the track

The question of whether Viñales is competing in Portimão to put his best foot forward for a new job in 2027 opened up the discussion about his career. Viñales took a deep breath. “I’m not under any pressure at all – at least, I don’t think so. I’m racing because it’s my job, part of my contract, and because I want to race for my team. My confidence is fine. When I’m training, whether on a small oval or a Superbike, I’m as fast as ever – it’s just the MotoGP bike at the limit that’s the problem.”

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When asked about his options for 2027, Viñales laid his cards on the table: “There are no offers at the moment. But of course I’m interested in riding in MotoGP next year as well. To be honest, though, I’m not really interested in doing anything in another paddock at the moment. My sole motivation has always been to become MotoGP champion. I’ve put everything else second to that.”

KTM frustration runs deep

Even in Portimão, Maverick Viñales couldn’t resist a dig at KTM. “The fact that I didn’t achieve my main goal disappoints me less than the situation with KTM. Since last December, I’d been working on the assumption of one thing, only to find out this summer through the media that it’s completely different. I’d signed a contract and now it’s gone – that’s the big disappointment.”

Priorities have shifted. Viñales concluded: “After the last few races, the first priority is for me to let my shoulder heal completely. Riding like this is no fun. Then I’ll see if there are any other opportunities for me.”