CF Moto in the World Superbike Championship: What is stopping Alvaro Bautista from signing?
Two-time Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista will compete in a national championship in 2027. As he said in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, he has not ruled out a return to the World Championship.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
In 2027, the Superbike and Supersport World Championships will make their debut in China: the season finale at the end of October will take place in the metropolis of Shanghai. By then at the latest, CF Moto aims to be on the starting grid and become
But there is still a long way to go. Organisationally, CF Moto is structured so that its European research and development centre in Rimini, Italy, is responsible for the technology behind the future racing machine. Team principal Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez, who is already a partner of CF Moto in the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, is in charge of the racing operations. “We’re waiting for the structure, the test team and a suitable work plan to be in place,”
CF Moto: An offer for Bautista would be premature
For a long time, two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista was considered a hot favourite at CF Moto. It is now clear, however, that he
Due to the situation described by Martinez, the 42-year-old – who turns 42 on 21 November – has not yet received an offer from CF Moto, but Alvaro has not written the matter off just yet. “The job of a test rider for a major company isn’t a bad idea,” Bautista emphasised in a one-to-one interview with this motorsport portal. “China is a huge market and very important. It would allow me to tailor a motorbike to my specifications and possibly compete in a few races as well. The intention and objectives of the project are clear: they’re putting the team together and developing the racing bike. But they’re only just getting started with everything. We won’t see a bike from them on the racetrack until the middle of next season. They’re working hard at the factory and in the racing department in Rimini, but they don’t have a test team yet.”
In December 2025, former MotoE champion
I still haven’t said goodbye to it.
Álvaro Bautista on the Superbike World Championship
Bautista can imagine returning to the Superbike World Championship if the right offer came along. “I haven’t said goodbye to it yet,” emphasised the evergreen rider. “Let’s say CF Moto approaches me and tells me they’re starting testing in July or August – then I might consider it. If they were to tell me that I’m to develop the bike and race for them, then I’d have to look at the terms. But I don’t know how I’d feel then. At the moment, I’m highly motivated and feel good both physically and mentally. Perhaps that will be different in six months’ or a year’s time. Or I might feel so at home in the US or the UK that I won’t want to come back at all. Because I’ll have a motorbike there that I can win on. Above all, I want to race.”
Teams & Riders, 2027 Superbike World Championship:
BMW: Miguel Oliveira (P), Brad Binder (ZA)
Bimota: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)
Honda: Jake Dixon (GB), Somkiat Chantra (T)
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff (USA)
Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli (I), Jack Miller (AUS)
GRT Yamaha: Remy Gardner (AUS), Stefano Manzi (I)
MotoXracing Yamaha: Mattia Rato (I), Twan Smits (NL)
Aruba.it Ducati: Iker Lecuona (E), Franco Morbidelli (I)
Barni Spark Ducati: Yari Montella (I), Xavier Vierge (E)
Marc VDS Ducati: Sam Lowes (GB)
Motocorsa Ducati: Alberto Surra (I)
Advocates Ducati: Tommy Bridewell (GB)
Go Eleven Ducati: Lorenzo Baldassarri (I), Albert Arenas (E)
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