In 2025, members of the Formula 1 circus found themselves thinking: ‘Hang on a minute, haven’t we been through all this before?’

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The Formula 1 drivers were rather annoyed. Many of them were unable to complete the planned programme or set a fast lap on the first day of practice in Las Vegas in 2025 – because there were problems with a loose manhole cover.

The FIA commented: “A track marshal had reported a potentially loose manhole cover at Turn 17. Race control couldn’t clearly identify the issue via the CCTV cameras. So the red flag was shown to inspect the spot up close.”

The clock ticked down relentlessly; after a 16-minute break, proceedings resumed. Then another red flag: due to the same loose manhole cover. That brought the practice session to an end.

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The FIA: “After the first interruption, race control personnel remained on site. It was observed that the manhole cover continued to move when cars drove over it. Hence the second red flag.”

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Las Vegas and manhole covers – didn’t that ring a bell?

Exactly – in the first practice session of 2023, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz drove his Ferrari over a broken manhole cover. The result of the spark-strewn collision: chassis, engine, underbody, battery – all wrecked. The practice session had to be abandoned after less than ten minutes. Esteban Ocon’s car had also been damaged, so Alpine had to change the chassis as well.

The first practice session was abandoned, whilst the second didn’t start until 2.30 am – and with no spectators in the stands. There was neither glitz nor glamour about it. The city that never sleeps – that was actually meant to be something quite different.

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As it remained unclear for hours whether racing would resume at all, many visitors left the circuit. Thousands, however, stuck it out, but when proceedings finally resumed some two and a half hours later (by which time it was an unbelievable 2.30 am local time), the grandstands were empty – the fans had been sent home by the police!

Renee Wilm, Managing Director of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the time, said: “All the staff at the circuit had already been working for a very long time by that point. This included drivers who take guests back to their hotels. When the practice session had to be postponed, it was no longer compatible with these drivers’ legally prescribed working hours. Furthermore, the staff in the fan zones need time to clean the venue after the spectators have left and get it ready for the next day.”

Measures are being taken to prevent a repeat of this embarrassment in 2026: all manhole covers on the track have been replaced to make them more robust.

Las Vegas 2025 and Las Vegas 2023 are not isolated incidents. The first free practice session for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also had to be abandoned following George Russell’s crash.

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Loose manhole covers remain a deadly hazard in motorsport.

After George Russell drove over a loose manhole cover and his Williams was severely damaged, the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix could not be resumed.

Specialists were also deployed at the time to secure the manhole covers. That sounds simple, but it isn’t – there are 320 such manhole covers around the Baku City Circuit!

The history of the premier class shows that it is not all that unusual in Formula 1 for drainage covers to become a deadly hazard.

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Something similar happened in Monaco in 2018. Only one thing could stop the Red Bull Racing drivers on that Thursday of free practice in Monte Carlo – a manhole cover. Max Verstappen was on an extremely fast lap when the red flag was waved during the second free practice session. As it turned out, there was a problem with a manhole cover at the exit from Place du Casino heading towards Mirabeau.

The former race director Charlie Whiting (who passed away in March 2019) went to the scene. As if out of nowhere, a van carrying welding equipment and specialist staff turned up. The Monegasques are extremely well-prepared for such situations, as this was by no means the first time they’d had trouble with manhole covers.

On the first day of practice for the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix, Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes dislodged a manhole cover from its anchorage, which subsequently struck Jenson Button’s McLaren-Honda. Following the incident, a replacement cover was procured and secured once again with a welding torch.

As a general rule, all manhole covers on the street circuit are specially welded or secured before a race weekend. But in the case of this particular cover, that was apparently not enough.

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But why not? As it turned out, a crack had formed in the 25 by 25-centimetre plate. As Formula 1 cars drove over it time and time again, the manhole cover broke – even though it had been welded at four points. Incidentally, this is a solid slab, not a grating; the grating is located behind it.

The FIA stewards subsequently asked the race organisers to check all manhole covers again. This was carried out on Thursday evening and continued into the night. A similar inspection took place following the incident in 2018.

In 2010, Rubens Barrichello crashed heavily near the Casino. As it later transpired, the Brazilian had apparently cut his tyre on a manhole cover. The Williams technicians believe that, on that occasion, the car’s front tyre sucked the manhole cover out, subsequently damaging the rear tyre. On lap 31, the tyre burst and, travelling at 260, ‘Rubinho’ was reduced to a mere passenger.

There were problems not only in Monaco, Baku and Las Vegas, but also at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

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A bizarre crash in Malaysia in 2017 brought the second free practice session to a premature end – and left a Haas car badly damaged. Romain Grosjean fell victim to a loose manhole cover, which caused his right-rear tyre to explode.

In Baku in 2016, a drain cover came loose in the pit lane when the then Williams driver Valtteri Bottas drove a little too close to the pit wall. The cover was flung onto the track; fortunately, the piece of metal did not hit anyone.

The Geneva-born driver was lucky in his misfortune and emerged uninjured from the accident. The Malaysian race organisers covered the damage, amounting to around 750,000 dollars. They are insured against such incidents.

In 2005, former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya drove over a manhole cover in Shanghai that had reared up like a furious snake. The underbody and radiator were badly damaged.

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In 1990, the Spaniard Jesús Pareja drove over a loose manhole cover during the World Sportscar Championship race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal; the fuel tank of his Porsche 962 was slashed, and the Group C racer burst into flames.

Fortunately, Pareja managed to get out of his car in time.