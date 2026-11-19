Formula 1 drivers don’t always have to talk about their work on and off the track during media appearances. Sometimes they are also faced with more unconventional questions. This was the case in Las Vegas, where, in light of recent events, Lando Norris was asked which of the current Formula 1 stars would make the best James Bond.

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The 2025 world champion didn’t have to think twice. Grinning, he replied straight away: “George Russell, because he likes wearing suits and all that. I reckon if he had the chance to play Bond, he’d quit Formula 1 straight away.”

Naturally, Russell was asked about this, and the Mercedes star laughed it off: “Well, first of all, it’s surprising that Lando Norris is saying something nice about me! James Bond has always been my favourite character on the big screen. But as I’ve already said, for the time being I’ll be 0063 for a few more years. After that, we’ll see where my career path takes me. Perhaps in that direction.”

George Russell reveals: he needs to improve in this area

However, the Briton is not only surprised by the McLaren star’s comments, but also by the state of play in the internal team qualifying battle against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli. The world champion does lead this head-to-head 11–9. Yet given the sheer amount of bad luck Russell has had this year, it feels as though the gap is much wider, as the eight-time Grand Prix winner admitted.

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“I’m surprised myself when I look at the qualifying statistics,” Russell explained in response to the question. “It feels more as though it’s 18–2 in his favour. But it’s much closer than that. You can see that the pace is there. And in the past, I’ve always had a tendency to be able to step it up in qualifying. But this season, it’s often happened that I’ve lacked the pace and yet still found myself suddenly in Q3. That’s surprising, and it sets you back a bit as a driver because you lack confidence going into the decisive lap.”

“But of course I know where the problem lies. It’s the race pace on hot tracks when the tyres overheat badly. That’s undoubtedly the area I need to work on to improve,” the 28-year-old went on to reveal.