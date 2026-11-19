The partnership between Formula 1 and the iconic toy manufacturer Lego has already brought a great deal of enjoyment to Formula 1 drivers and all spectators. The Danish company ensured that the drivers took to the track in roadworthy Lego cars – for the first time last year during the drivers’ parade in Miami and most recently in July at Silverstone.

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Now, the first Lego race is set to take place in Las Vegas, where the eleven Lego cars from Silverstone will be on the track. The special racing cars, made up of more than 28,000 bricks, have undergone a few modifications.

On 21 November, the race featuring the Lego cars – capable of speeds of up to 25 km/h – will take place on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit before the start of the Grand Prix. It will consist of a single lap. What makes it special is that each team will be represented by its own car.

However, it is not yet clear who will be behind the wheel – Lego will announce this on social media in the coming days. Fans can look forward to a ‘very special starting grid’.

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And for those who don’t want to be without their Formula 1 heroes even in the playroom, the entire line-up of 22 regular drivers is now available as Lego figures, complete with their 2026 race cars as a kit. The Lego Speed Champions Formula 1 collection, which was unveiled on the sidelines of the Las Vegas circuit, will be available from 1 March 2027.