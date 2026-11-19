The MotoGP World Championship has arrived in Portimão for the penultimate round of the season. Championship leader Marc Márquez could be crowned world champion as early as Saturday. Aprilia factory riders Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi are determined to prevent this. As a reminder: VR46 protégé Marco Bezzecchi kicked off his impressive run last year with victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix: the Italian went on to win in Valencia and the first three races of 2026, leading for 121 consecutive laps in the process.

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It’s worth noting that, were it not for the Sprint standings, Bezzecchi would still be leading the World Championship. “Mathematically, of course, there’s still a possibility – but realistically speaking, it’s a very long way off,” says Bezzecchi, who issues a subtle challenge: “I’ve changed my mindset and will, of course, try to get the most out of this race. I no longer have the World Championship under my own control. I just want to get off to a good start this weekend.”

Der WM-Titel wird zwischen Marquez, Martin und Bezzecchi (re.) entschieden Foto: Gold and Goose Der WM-Titel wird zwischen Marquez, Martin und Bezzecchi (re.) entschieden © Gold and Goose

For the 28-year-old from the Adriatic, one thing is clear: “I’d certainly love to pull off a one-two here with a win in the Sprint and the main race, but that’s not the only thing that would help me. Marc would still have to score no points – so it’s very unrealistic at the moment. We’re focusing on our own job. Of course, it’s always important to finish the season as well as possible. This has been my best MotoGP season so far, so in that sense I’d like to carry on in the same vein.”

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On the battle against the great Marc Márquez, ‘Bez’ said: “You always learn when you’re up against riders who are incredibly strong. And history shows us that Marc is one of the best riders. It’s tough, but also hugely satisfying, to battle against him. For Aprilia, the Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs. Bezzecchi has that in his sights too: “It’s a goal we’ve been fighting for all season against every manufacturer. All of us at Aprilia will give our best and try to deliver this result for the brand.” However, with four races to go, there are still no official team orders to secure Aprilia’s first-ever manufacturers’ title.