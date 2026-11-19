The fact that Jorge Martin is back at the forefront a year on from a disastrous 2025 season, battling Marc Marquez for the MotoGP crown, is in itself a surprise. The way in which Martin recovered from his crash in Australia whilst battling Marquez also deserves to be described as ‘sensational’. The fact that Martin, at the desert sprint in Qatar – just two weeks after breaking his right wrist – firstly made it to the start, secondly qualified for Q2, thirdly stormed onto the podium from row 4 in the sprint, and fourthly scored points in the Grand Prix, left even MotoGP insiders speechless .

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The result of this effort, which defies rational explanation: Aprilia Racing managed to postpone the World Championship decision. However, as Marc Marquez has also got everything right recently, it now looks set to be a World Championship celebration in red at the second attempt. A win in the Sprint could see the Marquez fireworks go off as early as Saturday.

With four races to go, the World Championship runner-up isn’t interested in any of the mathematical scenarios. After a break of just over ten days, Jorge Martin now finds himself in an even better position to be further up the field on the track. At the opening press conference at the Portimão Autodromo, the Aprilia factory rider with start number 89 gave a thumbs-up: “I feel much better. We’ve made the best possible use of the time and done everything we can to ensure I can race without pain.”

Nevertheless, Jorge Martin cannot ignore the hard facts. If the ‘Martinator’ loses more than two points to ‘MM93’ on Saturday, Marc Marquez will be world champion again in 2026. Martin is realistic: “My aim is to finish the season with Aprilia as well as possible. Otherwise, the reality is that it’s not in my hands. That’s why I’m not thinking about the title, but about winning races and scoring as many points as possible for Aprilia.”

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Jorge Martin neben WM-Favorit Marc Marquez Foto: Gold and Goose Jorge Martin neben WM-Favorit Marc Marquez © Gold and Goose

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Read More TV Program Tomorrow Portimao: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 20.11.2026 - 09:55

Jorge Martin on the gap to Marc Marquez and keeping his World Championship hopes alive: “I’m not going out on the track here to make up 24 points on Marc, because that’s as good as impossible. My aim, however, is to win. I won here the last time I raced, and I think I can make good use of my strengths on this track – everything else will become clear afterwards.”