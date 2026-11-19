Penalty for Kimi Antonelli in Las Vegas: at least five places back!
In Brazil it was George Russell; now it’s the turn of F1 champion Kimi Antonelli: the world champion must drop back at least five places on the starting grid due to the fitting of a new engine.
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A bitter pill to swallow for the new Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli: the 20-year-old Italian has been told that he has no chance of securing pole position for the spectacular Las Vegas Grand Prix. This is because a new internal combustion engine must be fitted to his Mercedes racing car, which means he will be demoted by five places on the starting grid; this is already the sixth internal combustion engine used this season.
George Russell already had to serve this penalty in Brazil; now it is Antonelli’s turn. It is unclear whether Kimi will receive any further new parts.
Antonelli’s chances of success remain intact: Positions can be made up on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, and Kimi has shown what he is capable of when it comes to catching up – at his home race in Monza, the Bolognese driver sensationally raced to victory from 19th on the grid (after fitting a completely new power unit)!
Kimi Antonelli is not the first driver to face a grid penalty in Las Vegas: McLaren had previously confirmed that nine-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri would have to drop back ten places.
Further penalties are expected, though these have not yet been confirmed by the teams.
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