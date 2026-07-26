Kawasaki seeks a successor for Romain Febvre: the rumour mill is in full swing

The 2026 Motocross World Championship season is increasingly entering its decisive phase. In both World Championship classes, the title race has suddenly been thrown wide open again following injuries to the Coenen brothers from the Red Bull KTM camp.

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But what lies ahead in 2027? There is a sense of unease on the transfer market following Romain Febvres’s announced move to Red Bull MXGP Ducati . Meanwhile, there is a new contender for Febvres’ place at Kawasaki: the current MX2 World Championship leader, Guillem Farres. According to the regulations, the 23-year-old Spaniard must compete in the MXGP class next year anyway. Farres would then be a team-mate of Pauls Jonass. In Kawasaki’s factory team (KRT), the contract with MX2 ace Mathis Valin has already been extended, and the fast Spaniard Francisco Garcia is joining the World Championship from the EMX.

However, there are still other burning questions in the paddock: will Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory entries of the world’s largest motorbike manufacturer, continue with three MXGP riders? And how will KTM respond to the Coenen brothers’ confirmed move to the USA? Because if the German Simon Längenfelder, last year’s MX2 world champion, moves up to MXGP in 2027, KTM will have to completely reshuffle its line-up in the smaller-capacity category.

What is certain is that the Belgian sand specialist Ken De Dyker, aged 42, will return for the Lommel Grand Prix, and that Glenn Coldenhoff will compete in the Dutch World Championship round in Arnhem at the end of August.

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