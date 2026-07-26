Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. MXGP

  4. /

  5. Motocross-WC MXGP

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Kawasaki seeks a successor for Romain Febvre: the rumour mill is in full swing

In the Motocross World Championship paddock, the rider merry-go-round is starting to spin ever faster. Among other things, the focus is on who will succeed Romain Febvre – and who currently stands the best chance.

Johannes Orasche

By

Motocross-WC MXGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Heißes Eisen im Transfermarkt: Guillem Farres
Heißes Eisen im Transfermarkt: Guillem Farres
Foto: triumph
Heißes Eisen im Transfermarkt: Guillem Farres
© triumph

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2026 Motocross World Championship season is increasingly entering its decisive phase. In both World Championship classes, the title race has suddenly been thrown wide open again following injuries to the Coenen brothers from the Red Bull KTM camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what lies ahead in 2027? There is a sense of unease on the transfer market following Romain Febvres’s announced move to Red Bull MXGP Ducati . Meanwhile, there is a new contender for Febvres’ place at Kawasaki: the current MX2 World Championship leader, Guillem Farres. According to the regulations, the 23-year-old Spaniard must compete in the MXGP class next year anyway. Farres would then be a team-mate of Pauls Jonass. In Kawasaki’s factory team (KRT), the contract with MX2 ace Mathis Valin has already been extended, and the fast Spaniard Francisco Garcia is joining the World Championship from the EMX.

However, there are still other burning questions in the paddock: will Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory entries of the world’s largest motorbike manufacturer, continue with three MXGP riders? And how will KTM respond to the Coenen brothers’ confirmed move to the USA? Because if the German Simon Längenfelder, last year’s MX2 world champion, moves up to MXGP in 2027, KTM will have to completely reshuffle its line-up in the smaller-capacity category.

Mentioned in this article

What is certain is that the Belgian sand specialist Ken De Dyker, aged 42, will return for the Lommel Grand Prix, and that Glenn Coldenhoff will compete in the Dutch World Championship round in Arnhem at the end of August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Championship Standings

Full standings

  1. Fahrer

  2. Konstrukteure

2026

2025

2024

2023

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

615

2

Placeholder - Racer

Lucas Coenen

566

3

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

541

4

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

489

5

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

414

6

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

411

7

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

408

8

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

367

9

Kay De Wolf

Kay de Wolf

292

10

Pauls Jonass

Pauls Jonass

273

Events

All Motocross-WC MXGP events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

MXGP News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series