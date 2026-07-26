Motocross-WC MXGP
Kawasaki seeks a successor for Romain Febvre: the rumour mill is in full swing
In the Motocross World Championship paddock, the rider merry-go-round is starting to spin ever faster. Among other things, the focus is on who will succeed Romain Febvre – and who currently stands the best chance.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The 2026 Motocross World Championship season is increasingly entering its decisive phase. In both World Championship classes, the title race has suddenly been thrown wide open again following injuries to the Coenen brothers from the Red Bull KTM camp.
But what lies ahead in 2027? There is a sense of
However, there are still other burning questions in the paddock: will Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory entries of the world’s largest motorbike manufacturer, continue with three MXGP riders? And how will KTM respond to the Coenen brothers’ confirmed move to the USA? Because if the German Simon Längenfelder, last year’s MX2 world champion, moves up to MXGP in 2027, KTM will have to completely reshuffle its line-up in the smaller-capacity category.
What is certain is that the Belgian sand specialist Ken De Dyker, aged 42, will return for the Lommel Grand Prix, and that Glenn Coldenhoff will compete in the Dutch World Championship round in Arnhem at the end of August.
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