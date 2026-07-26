Porsche star Thomas Preining also on pole position on Sunday
Thomas Preining continues to dominate the DTM race weekend at Oschersleben. The Austrian secured pole position for Sunday’s second race.
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The Thomas Preining show in Oschersleben continues! Preining is once again on pole position for the second race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Magdeburger Börde in 1:22.400 minutes.
Luca Engstler will start from second on the grid in the ABT Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.105 seconds off the Porsche star’s fastest time.
Marco Wittmann rounds off the top three in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3.
DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 2 results (Top 10):
Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Marco Wittmann – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3
Arjun Maini – Haupt Racing Team – Ford Mustang GT3
Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Kelvin van der Linde – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3
Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3
Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
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