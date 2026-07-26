Porsche star Thomas Preining also on pole position on Sunday

The Thomas Preining show in Oschersleben continues! Preining is once again on pole position for the second race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Magdeburger Börde in 1:22.400 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luca Engstler will start from second on the grid in the ABT Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.105 seconds off the Porsche star’s fastest time.

Marco Wittmann rounds off the top three in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3.

DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 2 results (Top 10):

Advertisement

Advertisement