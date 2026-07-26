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Porsche star Thomas Preining also on pole position on Sunday

Thomas Preining continues to dominate the DTM race weekend at Oschersleben. The Austrian secured pole position for Sunday’s second race.

Jonas Plümer

By

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Thomas Preining dominiert weiterhin in Oschersleben
Thomas Preining dominiert weiterhin in Oschersleben
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
Thomas Preining dominiert weiterhin in Oschersleben
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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The Thomas Preining show in Oschersleben continues! Preining is once again on pole position for the second race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Magdeburger Börde in 1:22.400 minutes.

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Luca Engstler will start from second on the grid in the ABT Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.105 seconds off the Porsche star’s fastest time.

Marco Wittmann rounds off the top three in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3.

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DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 2 results (Top 10):

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  1. Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  2. Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  3. Marco Wittmann – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  4. Arjun Maini – Haupt Racing Team – Ford Mustang GT3

  5. Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  6. Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  7. Kelvin van der Linde – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  8. Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3

  9. Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  10. Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

All DTM events
  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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