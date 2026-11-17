Red Bull KTM USA unveils factory riders – Lucas Coenen remains in the 450 class
Red Bull KTM will compete in the 450 class in the USA in 2027 with Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen. The 250 line-up consists of Sacha Coenen, Julien Beaumer, Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Red Bull KTM’s rider line-up for the upcoming US season has been finalised: Spaniard Jorge Prado and Belgian Lucas Coenen will represent the KTM factory team in the 450cc class. In the 250cc category, KTM is relying on Sacha Coenen, Lucas’s twin brother, as well as the previously confirmed US riders Julien Beaumer, Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing USA – 450
Jorge Prado
Lucas Coenen
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing USA – 250
Sacha Coenen
Julien Beaumer
Daxton Bennick
Ryder DiFrancesco
Speculation surrounding Lucas Coenen #79 put to rest
After Lucas Coenen had to undergo hip surgery on 9 November – his 20th birthday, of all days – speculation arose as to whether the Belgian might switch to the 250cc East Coast Championship for 2027 to allow more time for his recovery. With his nomination for the 450cc works team, these speculations are now off the table. Lucas will line up with start number 79.
Sacha will race in the 250cc professional class with #64
There had also been speculation in recent weeks about Sacha Coenen’s future. As the Belgian frequently suffers spectacular crashes, some observers initially thought he would be better suited to a junior class such as SMX Next. With his selection for the 250cc professional class, this issue has also been settled. Sacha Coenen battled for the World Championship title in the MX2 category last season. During his guest appearance at Southwick, he won both races despite a broken collarbone. Sacha Coenen will take to the track with start number 64.
Supercross debut for Sacha Coenen in Paris
The only uncertainty so far is how quickly Sacha Coenen will adapt to Supercross. However, the Belgian is set to face his first major international test in Supercross as early as this coming weekend at Supercross Paris.
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