Fabio Di Giannantonio finished 3rd, 3rd, 5th and 2nd in the last four MotoGP Sprints in Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar. In these short-distance races, the VR46 rider has consistently demonstrated impressive pace on his Ducati. However, the picture has been different in the Sunday races recently. His last top-five finish in a Grand Prix was a long time ago – the 28-year-old came fourth at Assen. Most recently, ‘Diggia’ could not manage better than eighth place in the desert of Doha on Sunday.

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At Portimão, Di Giannantonio is determined to reverse this trend and fight for the top places throughout the weekend. He likes the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. “Portimão is a fantastic circuit, I love it very much!” said the Roman, looking ahead. “The aim in Portugal will be to have a weekend that’s just as consistent as the last few, but to improve on the Sunday result – which has left something to be desired recently for various reasons.”

Di Giannantonio in the World Championship standings: Acosta and Ogura are not far ahead

In the World Championship standings, Di Giannantonio is currently in 6th place with 282 points. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia), who is fifth, has just 12 points more to his name. And Pedro Acosta (4th) has 27 points more than the Ducati rider. This means even the top four are within reach.

For Di Giannantonio, the final two events of the season in Portimão and Valencia are also about bringing his chapter with VR46 Ducati to a positive close. “We’re heading into these final two races of the season with the team full of confidence and returning to Europe knowing that we can fight for the top places,” said the rider, who will be joining KTM next year. “I’m looking forward to ending this journey together with a great result.”

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