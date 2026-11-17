At the age of just 20, Kimi Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 world champion in the history of the series this season. It became clear early on that the curly-haired driver from Bologna had what it takes to be a champion – something everyone who knew the young (or rather, even younger) Kimi Antonelli during his time in the junior series agrees on.

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Antonelli’s former team principal at Prema, Rene Rosin, spoke to formula1.com about his former protégé. Five years ago, Rosin had the 15-year-old Kimi Antonelli on his Formula 4 team. Incidentally, Rosin is no longer with Prema but is now team principal of Lando Norris’s F2 and F3 teams.

Rosin recalls that he was determined to secure his Italian compatriot for his team. During the 2021 Silverstone Grand Prix weekend, Gwen Lagrue (then in charge of the juniors at Mercedes, now at Red Bull) and Rosin were just finalising the contract – just as Antonelli had reached the minimum age of 15 for Formula 4.

Kimi Antonelli: Always smiling and flat out

Rosin: “He started doing test drives with us in 2021, and you’d see this young Italian who was always smiling and had a very high-pitched voice – today it’s a bit deeper, but not by much. And I remember him chatting to the engineers. In the first few races, that was Pedro Matos, who’s now working with Oscar Piastri at McLaren. I still remember clearly how Kimi came into the pits after a lap: ‘Pedro! Pedro! Did you see the formation lap?’ So… the lad still remembers how he took that corner on the formation lap – and that’s just how he is, he’s always flat out!”

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Kimi Antonelli was quick right from the start

Rosin: “He had a few lessons to learn, because when he joined Formula 4 he was 15, and everything there is on a completely different level to karting. But Kimi proved his ability straight away. He was fast right from the start. He was always the driver who pushed everyone to their limits. Even in his early years in Formula 4, Formula Regional and Formula 2, he managed to organise the team around him; he was someone who led the team. He drove development forward. He really was the sort of driver you’d expect to be a leader, the sort of driver you’d expect to become a champion.”

And he also saw Antonelli mature as a person: “He’s the sort of person who, when he has a free weekend, goes to watch his father’s team in the Italian GT Championship or turns up at a karting test. In 2022, I was at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – I remember it as if it were yesterday – and then he rang me and said, ‘Rene, I’m coming.’ I asked: ‘What are you up to? Why are you coming here?’ And basically, he came just to watch the 24 Hours all by himself. We’re talking about someone who really lives on nothing but bread and motorsport from morning till night – he lives on nothing but bread and motorsport! And to be honest, he’s just a normal lad. Even now, despite all the moments he’s experienced, and even though he’s now very famous in Italy and so on – but anyway, you can see that he’s still the same lad, the same driver we’ve always seen over the past few years.”