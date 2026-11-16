Whether it’s Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) this year, or before him Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW and Yamaha), Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), Sylvain Guintoli (Aprilia), Tom Sykes (Kawasaki) and Max Biaggi (Aprilia) – they all won the Superbike World Championship thanks to their riding skills, but also thanks to a factory team that was optimally equipped, both technically and in terms of personnel, backing them up.

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If you look at the statistics, you have to go back as far as 2011 to find a privateer who became world champion: It was Carlos Checa in the Ducati customer team Althea Racing, run by Genesio Bevilacqua, who passed away this year – although there was no Ducati works team at the time and Althea received a great deal of support from Borgo Panigale.

Yari Montella is well aware of this when he thinks about the 2027 Superbike World Championship. The Italian rides for the established Barni Ducati team and finished this year’s season in third place in the championship with 14 podium finishes.

“It would be great if we could fight for the title,” said the 26-year-old when asked at the EICMA motorbike show. “We’re an independent team, and the last time a privateer won the World Championship was Carlos Checa with Althea Racing. In our situation, we’re under no pressure and know that we need to keep improving if we’re to achieve this goal.”

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Montella impressed in 2026 with exceptional consistency and relatively few crashes – he failed to finish four times. In his third Superbike season, the Ducati privateer should have matured enough to reduce his error rate.

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“For my part, I’ll give it my all, as I always do. If we can improve, we’ll see how it turns out,” says Montella, aware of his underdog status. “Next year we’ll have different tyres, different fuel and new bikes too. We’ll have to wait and see how we slot in.”