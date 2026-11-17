Aston Martin is set to make its debut in the Dakar Rally in 2027 – and is making a big splash straight away. Prodrive will be fielding three Dreadnoughts. At the wheel will be Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, record-breaking rally champion Sébastien Loeb and reigning World Rally Raid champion Lucas Moraes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project is being led by Prodrive. The British motorsport specialists have extensive Dakar experience and most recently enjoyed success with the Dacia Sandrider. The new Aston Martin, however, is a standalone rally-raid prototype. Its name has an unusual backstory: the Dreadnought was originally designed as a digital military vehicle for the computer game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4”. Now it is becoming a reality. Technical details are not yet known.

Der zweimalige F1-Weltmeister Fernando Alonso fährt Dakar Foto: Aston Martin Der zweimalige F1-Weltmeister Fernando Alonso fährt Dakar © Aston Martin

For Alonso, this marks a return to the Dakar. In 2020, the Spaniard finished 13th overall on his debut in a Toyota Hilux. As on that occasion, five-time Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma will be his co-driver. Alonso is thus embarking on this adventure alongside his Formula 1 commitments with Aston Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wanted to throw myself fully into this challenge and compete in both Formula 1 and the Dakar in the same year,” explains Alonso. Whilst Formula 1 remains his priority, it is precisely challenges like this that are the reason why he loves motorsport.

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Thomas Kuttruf Read More

Sébastien Loeb is also making another bid for his first overall Dakar victory. The nine-time World Rally Champion has already stood on the podium five times, three of those as runner-up. His trusted co-driver, Fabian Lurquin, is returning. The Belgian won the 2026 Dakar alongside Nasser Al-Attiyah in a Dacia.

Aus Computerspiel in Realität transferiert: Aston Martin Dreadnought Foto: Aston Martin Aus Computerspiel in Realität transferiert: Aston Martin Dreadnought © Aston Martin

“Winning the Dakar is very important to me. We’ve come close several times already. We’re motivated to keep working at it until we succeed,” emphasises Loeb. However, with the new vehicle, there is a lot of development work to be done first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucas Moraes will take the third cockpit. The Brazilian will continue to compete with Pablo Moreno as his navigator, thus completing a top-class line-up of drivers.

The 2027 Dakar Rally gets underway on 9 January with the prologue in Loulé, Portugal. The 49th edition will then take in twelve stages through Morocco, ending in Marrakesh. The route covers 7,824 kilometres, 4,341 kilometres of which are special stages. The competitors will reach the finish on 23 January.

Bullige Erscheinung: Der von Prodrive entwicklete Aston Martin Dreadnought Foto: Aston Martin Bullige Erscheinung: Der von Prodrive entwicklete Aston Martin Dreadnought © Aston Martin

Aston Martin is fielding a high-profile line-up – and has a clear ambition: the Dreadnought is not only set to make headlines, but also to fight for overall victory on its Dakar debut.

Advertisement