He had already hinted that there might be news about projects soon; now Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are turning those words into reality: the two-time Formula 1 world champion will be competing in the Dakar Rally in January!

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The 45-year-old Alonso will be driving as part of a team alongside nine-time rally champion Sébastien Loeb and the current rally raid champion Lucas Moraes. A top-class line-up! They will be driving the ‘Aston Martin Dreadnought’, which Alonso has already tested. He will be supported by his compatriot and co-driver Marc Coma. The five-time Dakar winner in the motorbike class was already by his side during Alonso’s debut. The Dakar Rally, which was most recently held in Saudi Arabia, will take place in Portugal and Morocco in 2027 due to the unstable situation in the Middle East.

Mit dem Aston Martin Dreadnought fährt Fernando Alonso die Rallye Dakar Foto: Aston Martin F1 Team Mit dem Aston Martin Dreadnought fährt Fernando Alonso die Rallye Dakar © Aston Martin F1 Team

Alonso is also an experienced racing driver outside of Formula 1: he took part in the Dakar Rally in 2020, finishing 13th overall. He has also competed in the legendary Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Things aren’t going smoothly for the Spaniard in Formula 1 at the moment. Aston Martin is lagging behind in the 2026 season. So, naturally, a side project is a huge source of motivation.

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Fernando Alonso on his participation in the Dakar Rally

Alonso on his side project during the F1 winter break: “After I’d decided to continue racing in Formula 1 with Aston Martin, I gave the Dakar Rally a lot of thought. In the end, the decision was an easy one. I wanted to throw myself fully into this challenge and tackle both Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year.”

The two-time F1 world champion recalls his first Dakar appearance (back then with Toyota): “In 2020, the Dakar Rally was one of the most demanding and wonderful experiences of my career. I have enormous respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it. It’s very important to me to have Marc by my side again, and with Aston Martin, Prodrive, Sébastien and Lucas, we have an exceptional team. Formula 1 remains my priority. But I’m a racing driver, and challenges like this are the reason why I love competition. I’m excited to see what we can achieve.”