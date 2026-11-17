58th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix: It’s an early start for the riders
When 20 riders, including the Austrians Julian Trummer and Florian Astner as well as the Swiss rider Olivier Lupberger, line up for the Macau GP on 21 November, the motto will be ‘Everyone against Peter Hickman’.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The road racing season draws to a close this coming weekend with the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. Twenty riders – including the two Austrians Julian Trummer (RVS Motorsport) and Florian Astner (Penz13 racing), as well as the Swiss rider Olivier Lupberger (Heidger Motorsport) – have received one of the coveted invitations from the organisers – will line up on the starting grid on 22 November.
As both the British double winner Davey Todd and the Finn Erno Kostamo – two of the top three from 2024 and 2025 – are absent due to injury, the Briton Peter Hickman (Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing) is the clear favourite heading into the 58th edition of the invitational race. The four-time Macau winner last triumphed in the Chinese gambling metropolis in 2023.
Following their successes at this year’s Classic TT, Britain’s Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) and Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 – Croweperformance) are heading to Macau. Both Honda riders are tipped for a podium finish on the 6.2-kilometre-long Guia Circuit, which is lined with stone walls and crash barriers.
2022 Macau winner Kostamo backs Trummer and Bottalico for 2026
As he is unable to take part in the race himself, Erno Kostamo is sending Maurizio Bottalico and Julian Trummer into the 12-lap race. Whilst the Austrian has been allocated a BMW in Superstock configuration, the Italian will be riding a Superbike BMW. Both have a sixth-place finish to their name in Macau as their best result, but are hoping to improve on that.
Following his 2023 outing, Olivier Lupberger is heading to the former Portuguese enclave in southern China for the second time this year. For Florian Astner, however, it is his debut. He continues the tradition of riders from the Alpine republic, following in the footsteps of Karl Truchsess, Thomas Hinterreiter – who, in 2007, secured the only top-three finish to date for Austria by finishing third – Erwin Wilding, Horst Saiger and Trummer.
The riders will have to get up early this year, as the organisers have learnt from previous years. As in the past, their four-wheeled counterparts’ sessions – featuring countless crashes – repeatedly necessitated the time-consuming repair of the track barriers and led to cancellations; consequently, the motorcyclists are now allowed onto the track first.
Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix schedule (local time)
07.45 - 08.15 Uhr
Freies Training
08.25 - 08.55 Uhr
Qualifikation 1
Freitag, 20. November
07.45 - 08.50 Uhr
Qualifikation 2
Samstag, 21. November
07.10 - 07.30 Uhr
Warm up
09.10 - 10.00 Uhr
Rennen (12 Rdn.)
Entry list for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix
2
Amalric Blanc (F)
Honda
3
Martin Morris (GB)
Honda
4
Aaron Spence (GB)
Honda
5
Kevin Keyes (IRL)
Honda
6
Sam West (GB)
BMW
7
Michael Evans (GBM)
Honda
22
Paul Jordan (GB)
Honda
23
Marcus Simpson (GBM)
BMW
25
Mark Hewitt (GB)
BMW
26
Eddy Ferre (F)
Honda
29
Timothee Monot (F)
Yamaha
40
Maurizio Bottalico (I)
BMW
44
Rob Hodson (GB)
Honda
71
Phil Crowe (GB)
BMW
85
Olivier Lupberger (CH)
Yamaha
88
Peter Hickman (GB)
BMW
91
Julian Trummer (A)
BMW
212
Dean McMaster (GB)
Kawasaki
234
Fedrik Matthys (B)
BMW
311
Florian Astner (A)
BMW
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox