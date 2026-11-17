Esteban Ocon’s sacking by Haas was still a major talking point in the Interlagos paddock. In Brazil, local hero Rafael Câmara had taken over Ocon’s seat. The Brazilian will be driving for Haas again this weekend in Las Vegas . Ocon’s dismissal was also discussed by the team principals. Ocon’s former mentor, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, expressed understanding for the reaction of Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

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But first, the Austrian recalled the early days of Ocon’s career: Wolff and Mercedes had, for a time, taken over the management of Ocon. The current Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, worked with Ocon in GP3 and the DTM (Vasseur is a co-founder of ART GP ).

Millions for Ocon’s F1 debut

Wolff recalls Ocon’s entry into Formula 1: “Back then, there really wasn’t an opportunity in Formula 1. Then the door to the DTM opened up, and we made that happen together. And then – I don’t know if this is actually common knowledge – when a seat at Manor suddenly seemed to become available from Spa onwards, it required two million dollars. We said we could provide one million for that seat, but we were a million short, and Fred personally came up with the money to give Esteban this chance.”

In 2014 and 2015, Ocon had already been a test driver in F1, but had no racing experience. In 2016, he competed in the DTM – and later that same year, the door to Formula 1 finally opened. He joined Manor midway through the season. Then, in 2017, he moved to Force India. In 2019, he spent another year as a reserve driver, and in 2020 he moved to Renault, which became Alpine during his time there. In 2025, he moved to Haas.

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Even before his surprise retirement in Mexico, Haas and Ocon had announced that Ocon’s contract would not be renewed for 2027 (Câmara is set to take his place instead). The Frenchman had shown a fighting spirit, was keen to remain in the series and claimed that the fact his contract had not been renewed was not down to his performance. Following a row with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu in Mexico, Haas then sacked Ocon in the middle of the race weekend.

Wolff: F1 team principal must protect the team