From the Gresini team to the Ducati factory garage: Iker Lecuona will replace Francesco Bagnaia at the Portuguese Grand Prix from 20 to 22 November. In Portimão, the Spaniard will take over the Italian’s factory Desmosedici whilst the latter recovers from surgery on his right foot. For Lecuona, this will be his sixth MotoGP appearance of the 2026 season and his first this year for the factory team.

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Lecuona has made his five previous appearances for Gresini – as a replacement for Fermin Aldeguer and, most recently, for Alex Marquez. He has therefore worked with two different teams. His best result came at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park, where he finished seventh. Most recently, he finished tenth in Qatar, securing another top-10 finish. At Portimão, he will now switch pits within the Ducati line-up. There he will join Marc Márquez, who heads into the penultimate round of the season as the championship leader.

This move comes after a successful season in the Superbike World Championship. Lecuona won four races in 2026 and finished as runner-up in the world championship behind his Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega. He will continue to ride for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team for the next two years.

Will Bagnaia be fit again by Valencia?

Bagnaia sustained two fractures in his right foot during a crash in the sprint race in Qatar and subsequently missed the Grand Prix. He underwent surgery in Turin on the Tuesday following the race weekend.

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During the procedure, the doctors stabilised the two fractures. It is too early for him to race in Portugal. Bagnaia aims to be back on the Desmosedici for the season finale in Valencia.

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For Ducati, the line-up at Portimão is also significant with regard to the riders’ world championship. The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve is now set to host the 21st of 22 Grands Prix in the current MotoGP season. Following the Qatar round, Márquez holds a 60-point lead over Jorge Martín. Should Márquez make up two points on Martín in the sprint race, he will be crowned 2026 World Champion ahead of schedule. Lecuona will therefore step up to the factory team on the very weekend when the World Championship is expected to be decided.