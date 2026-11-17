During the free weekend before the Portuguese Grand Prix, the LCR Honda MotoGP team swapped the Grand Prix paddock for a track day just outside Rome. Together with Honda Italy, Lucio Cecchinello’s team brought an RC213V in Castrol livery to Vallelunga. Children and young people from social care organisations were given the chance to sit on the racing motorbike and have their photograph taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Inside Out’ inclusion initiative organised the ‘Track Experience’ for the fifth time. The initiative is largely supported by parents. Through the event, it aims to break down barriers and bring people with and without disabilities together. Several educational institutions from the Lazio region supported the track day. Earlier in the summer, the initiative had already organised an event centred around football.

Despite the changeable weather, more than 700 vehicle owners came to Vallelunga. Alongside LCR, the Althea team of the late Superbike World Championship team boss Genesio Bevilacqua was also present. Anyone wishing to experience the track from a racing driver’s perspective could take a lap as a passenger in a racing car. Prizes were raffled off in a tombola. The proceeds from ticket sales will go towards social projects in the region.