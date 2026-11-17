Following the Malaysian Grand Prix, Alex Márquez had to undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder. The Gresini Ducati rider had been struggling with problems since his heavy crash in Barcelona in mid-May. “There was no other option,” said AM73 regarding the operation, which had become necessary, in early November. During the procedure at the Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid, the Spaniard had plates and fixation devices removed from his collarbone and hand. A small bursa was also removed from his shoulder.

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Due to the operation, Alex Márquez had to miss the Qatar Grand Prix. He aims to be back in action at the Portuguese Grand Prix, which takes place this coming weekend. To ensure the 2025 World Championship runner-up can take to the track at Portimão on his Ducati Desmosedici, he must first pass the medical test on Thursday.

Gresini Ducati back to full strength in Portimão

In Portimão, Gresini’s regular rider line-up will finally be back to full strength. This year, Alex Márquez and his team-mate Fermin Aldeguer have had to contend with a number of injuries.

In the World Championship standings, Alex Márquez sits in 8th place with 197 points ahead of the final two MotoGP events of 2026. On 1 December, the 30-year-old will take the wheel of the 850cc KTM for the first time at the Valencia test.

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