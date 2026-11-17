A season finale that breaks with tradition: on 20 and 21 November, the Vidreiro Rally will form part of Leiria Sobre Rodas (‘Leiria on Wheels’) for the first time. Held every two years, the event has attracted more than 50,000 visitors in recent editions. It thus provides an exceptional showcase for Portuguese motorsport.

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Rallying takes centre stage at a huge motor show, rather than having the championship decider focused solely on the special stages.

Greater proximity to the public, more attention and motorsport you can experience first-hand – that is the idea behind this unusual combination.

Leiria Sobre Rodas: Motorshow mit viel Aktion Foto: Leiria Sobre Rodas Leiria Sobre Rodas: Motorshow mit viel Aktion © Leiria Sobre Rodas

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The finale promises excitement right down to the very last kilometre. Over 60 teams have entered the tarmac rally. The focus is on the three-way battle for the championship title: Pedro Almeida leads in the Toyota Yaris Rally2 with 139 points, ahead of his team-mate Rúben Rodrigues (125) and Armindo Araújo in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 (112). A total of eleven special stages covering 112.20 kilometres await the competitors. The spectacular city stage in Leiria on Saturday is set to be one of the highlights.

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Leiria Sobre Rodas is far more than just a car show. Historic rally cars, classic cars, supercars, off-road vehicles and motorbikes will be on display alongside the latest models and a specially constructed motorsport circuit. Drift shows, kartcross demonstrations and sporting competitions will provide plenty of action there.

The numerous co-drive opportunities are particularly appealing to visitors: anyone who wishes to can take a seat as a co-driver in production cars, competition cars or drift cars. Internationally renowned motorsport greats have already made their mark on the event and are a key factor in its special appeal.

Viel Spektakel für die Zuschauer: Leiria Sobre Rodas Foto: Leiria Sobre Rodas Viel Spektakel für die Zuschauer: Leiria Sobre Rodas © Leiria Sobre Rodas

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The extensive programme is complemented by a classic car and sports car exhibition featuring more than 500 vehicles, a car show and an automobilia market. And best of all: admission is free. This makes the championship final not just a sporting highlight, but a motoring weekend for the whole family. Motorsport shouldn’t be hidden away behind ticket barriers and track barriers, but should reach as many people as possible.

Leiria demonstrates how a national championship round can be taken to a new level: with thrilling action on the track, direct contact with the drivers and an audience that can experience rallying up close. Detailed information is available at leiriasobrerodas.com.