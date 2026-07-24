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Standing next to the train with the Honda RC213V: Nakagami promotes MotoGP in Motegi

Japanese Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami drew attention to the MotoGP home Grand Prix in Motegi during an unusual promotional campaign.

Johannes Orasche

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Takaaki Nakagami auf der MotoGP-Honda neben dem LRT-ZugTakaaki Nakagami auf der MotoGP-Honda neben dem LRT-Zug
Takaaki Nakagami auf der MotoGP-Honda neben dem LRT-Zug
Foto: Takaaki Nakagami
Takaaki Nakagami auf der MotoGP-Honda neben dem LRT-Zug
© Takaaki Nakagami

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The MotoGP World Championship is currently on its summer break. The action resumes from 7 to 9 August with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi is then on the calendar for early October. Alongside Trackhouse-Aprilia rider Ai Ogura, Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami will also be on the starting grid there.

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Promotional activities are already in full swing for this traditional Grand Prix at Honda’s own circuit. Nakagami, who rode for Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR Honda team in MotoGP for seven years and now works as a test rider for HRC, was the focus of a recent campaign. Most recently, the 34-year-old completed a private test of the new 850cc prototype in Barcelona immediately after the Sachsenring GP.

This time, however, the focus was not on lap times but on how fans would get there. Honda and the organisers highlighted the eco-friendly transport links to the Mobility Resort Motegi. The campaign took place against the backdrop of a regional Light Rail Transit (LRT) service that operates in the area.

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Riding a Honda RC213V alongside the train on a parallel road, Nakagami waved to the passengers. The LRT had been specially designed in MotoGP livery for the Japanese Grand Prix and was adorned with images of the Honda riders as well as Japan’s World Championship hopeful, Ai Ogura.

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The passengers also played a part in the event: the carriages were filled with Honda fans, symbolically highlighting the comfortable, car-free journey to the Grand Prix. In this way, the organisers aim to show that the MotoGP weekend in Motegi can also be reached comfortably by public transport.

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