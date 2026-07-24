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Two months after the crash: How the seriously injured Lucie Boudesseul is doing

Two months ago, WorldWCR rider Lucie Boudesseul suffered a serious crash at a French circuit and sustained vertebral fractures. Here’s how the 19-year-old is doing today.

Kay Hettich

By

Women's Motorcycle WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lucie Boudesseul kämpft für die Rückkehr in die WorldWCR
Lucie Boudesseul kämpft für die Rückkehr in die WorldWCR
Foto: Instagram/Lucie Boudesseul
Lucie Boudesseul kämpft für die Rückkehr in die WorldWCR
© Instagram/Lucie Boudesseul

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Lucie Boudesseul is one of the most promising talents on the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short – but a crash during the French Championship in Nogaro at the end of May halted the 19-year-old’s upward trajectory. With fractures in her foot and spine, the Frenchwoman remains in the midst of a long recovery process even two months later.

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To stabilise the fractured vertebrae, Boudesseul initially wore a supportive corset, but complications meant that surgery became unavoidable in mid-June.

“Examinations showed that the vertebrae were fusing in the wrong position, which could have caused me problems in the long term,” reported Boudesseul. “It was therefore decided to carry out surgery to correct this and create the best possible conditions for the future. The operation went very well. The good news was that I won’t have to wear the corset for three months, as originally thought.”

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At the races in Misano and Donington, GMT94 fielded Justin Pedemonte as a replacement for Boudesseul. It remains to be seen whether the fast teenager will return for the season finale in Jerez in mid-October.

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“The road back to motorcycling is still a long one, but it has begun. I’m going to take my time to do things properly, without rushing anything,” emphasised the Frenchwoman. “My aim isn’t to come back as quickly as possible, but to be 100 per cent fit, in the best of health and able to perform at my best.”

Finishing sixth in the 2025 World Championship, Boudesseul secured a third-place podium finish in the second race of the season at Assen. She also put in a strong performance with a fourth-place finish in the season opener at Portimão.

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    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
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    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
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    Circuito de Jerez, Spanien
    16.–18.10.2026
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  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Jerez/Spanien

    Circuito de Jerez, Spanien
    16.–18.10.2026
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