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Moto2 rookie Furusato surprises: most recently even ahead of World Championship leader Gonzalez

After a difficult start to the season, Taiyo Furusato is picking up pace: the Moto2 rookie is impressing at the halfway point of the season with clear progress and his first top-five finish.

Sebastian Fränzschky

By

Moto2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Taiyo Furusato
Taiyo Furusato
Foto: Gold & Goose
Taiyo Furusato
© Gold & Goose

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Taiyo Furusato’s first half of the season in the Moto2 World Championship was characterised by a steep learning curve. As the summer break approaches, one thing is clear: the Japanese rider has established himself in the middleweight class. The 21-year-old from the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia needed time to get used to the new category, but as the summer break approaches, his form is clearly on the up.

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Furusato failed to score any points in the first seven race weekends, but gained valuable experience in the fiercely competitive midfield of Moto2. He finally achieved his first minor breakthrough at Balaton Park, where he scored his first points with a 14th-place finish. He immediately followed this up with another 14th place at Brno.

Although he failed to score any points at Assen despite a strong 11th place on the grid in qualifying, there were already signs that Furusato was increasingly developing a feel for the bike, tyre management and race pace. His definitive breakthrough then came with his strongest performance to date in the middleweight class: 7th on the grid and 5th place at the Sachsenring – including a neck-and-neck battle with established riders such as World Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez.

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A podium finish was within reach at the Sachsenring

“I’m very happy with the result. It’s my best result in Moto2; I could hardly ask for more,” explained Furusato after his strongest weekend to date. Particularly striking was the rookie’s controlled approach. “The race was completely different to Moto3. Everything was much calmer; the key was to ride cleanly, manage the tyres and constantly look for grip without being too aggressive.”

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Taiyo Furusato
Taiyo Furusato
Foto: Gold & Goose
Taiyo Furusato
© Gold & Goose

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This progress is no coincidence, but the result of focused work behind the scenes. “Together with the team, we prepared very well for the race, and that enabled me to remain competitive right until the end,” emphasised the Japanese rider. In the closing stages, he even managed to catch up with the leading group and battled for fourth place: “I tried one more attack in the final corner, but it wasn’t quite enough.”

Like Ai Ogura: Furusato strong in the final third of the race

Team manager Hiroshi Aoyama also highlighted the progress made by his rider: “Taiyo was close to the top eight for long stretches of the race. It took him a while to overtake the riders in front of him, but once he did, he immediately closed the gap on the leading group.” Furusato was particularly impressive in the decisive phase: “In the final five laps, he was one of the fastest riders on the track. Fifth place is an excellent result for a Moto2 rookie.”

With this result, Furusato heads into the summer break in 20th place in the World Championship – a position that doesn’t tell the whole story. Rather, the trend is clearly upwards: from a pointless start to the season to consistent progress and a first top-five finish.

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“I’m very happy because the hard work of the last few weeks is slowly paying off,” said Furusato. That is precisely the real message of his season so far: the learning process is in full swing – and his potential has long been evident. The second half of the season could therefore still hold a few positive surprises in store for the Japanese rider.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Brian Uriarte

Brian Uriarte

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Brian Uriarte

Brian Uriarte

Red Bull KTM Ajo

51

23

33:02,694

1:25,836

25

02

Maximo Quiles

Maximo Quiles

CFMOTO Aspar Team

Maximo Quiles

Maximo Quiles

CFMOTO Aspar Team

28

23

+0,063

1:25,227

20

03

Matteo Bertelle

Matteo Bertelle

LEVELUP - MTA

Matteo Bertelle

Matteo Bertelle

LEVELUP - MTA

18

23

+5,053

1:25,512

16

04

Marco Morelli

Marco Morelli

CFMOTO Aspar Team

Marco Morelli

Marco Morelli

CFMOTO Aspar Team

97

23

+5,060

1:25,405

13

05

Rico Salmela

Rico Salmela

KTM

Rico Salmela

Rico Salmela

KTM

27

23

+5,139

1:25,401

11

06

Adrián Fernández

Adrián Fernández

Leopard Racing

Adrián Fernández

Adrián Fernández

Leopard Racing

31

23

+8,626

1:25,678

10

07

Jesús Ríos

Jesús Ríos

Marinelli Snipers Team

Jesús Ríos

Jesús Ríos

Marinelli Snipers Team

54

23

+11,418

1:25,605

9

08

Veda Pratama

Veda Pratama

Honda Team Asia

Veda Pratama

Veda Pratama

Honda Team Asia

9

23

+15,657

1:25,985

8

09

Ryusei Yamanaka

Ryusei Yamanaka

MT Helmets - MSI

Ryusei Yamanaka

Ryusei Yamanaka

MT Helmets - MSI

6

23

+15,774

1:25,977

7

10

Eddie O’Shea

Eddie O'Shea

GRYD Racing

Eddie O’Shea

Eddie O'Shea

GRYD Racing

8

23

+15,789

1:26,101

6

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