MotoGP contender Senna Agius: “KTM has always been one of my big goals”

Senna Agius is one of the standout rising stars of the current Moto2 season. Having finished third in the World Championship, the Australian has long since proven himself ready for greater challenges and is currently tipped as a strong contender for a place in Günther Steiner’s MotoGP team. As things stand, Agius is set to race for Tech3-KTM alongside Luca Marini in 2027 .

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However, no one yet knows just how competitive the new 850cc prototypes will actually be next year. Although the manufacturers have already completed their first test sessions, it is difficult to draw any reliable conclusions about the balance of power from these.

KTM insights: Agius exchanges views with Binder and Miller

In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Agius explained what qualities he associates with the KTM brand – even though he has never ridden the RC16 before.

“To be honest, I can’t say much about the bike’s strengths and weaknesses. I’m not yet deeply enough immersed in the world of MotoGP. I don’t know the DNA of this bike; after all, I’ve never ridden it,” the 21-year-old clarified.

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Senna Agius im Gespräch mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Mitarbeiter Sebastian Fränzschky Foto: Gerhard Schiel Senna Agius im Gespräch mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Mitarbeiter Sebastian Fränzschky © Gerhard Schiel

Nevertheless, the KTM project is not entirely unfamiliar to him. Through close contact with current and former KTM riders, he has already gained a great deal of insight. “I’m good friends with Brad Binder. When you’ve been talking to him for many years, you naturally pick up quite a bit about what’s going on at KTM. The same goes for Jack (Miller).”

Why KTM is a childhood dream for Agius

Above all, however, Agius associates KTM with numerous memories from his youth. Before embarking on his career on the circuit, the Australian was active in off-road racing and followed the successes of the orange works team with great enthusiasm.

“When I look at the KTM project, I think above all of Red Bull KTM’s history in motorsport. When I was racing off-road, Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey were my big idols. They were riding for Red Bull KTM under Pit Beirer back then. That team was always a huge goal for me.”

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The brand had a big influence on him from an early age. “I think every child back home had Red Bull KTM posters in their room – I certainly did. For me, Red Bull and the orange team were always one of the biggest inspirations and one of my major goals.”

Agius did not want to make any technical predictions about the development of the new 850cc motorbike. Nevertheless, he believes KTM will be competitive right from the start. “I can’t say much about the 850cc project itself. But as far as I know, KTM was one of the first manufacturers to get the bike on the track. That’s why I’m convinced they’ll have a very good bike next year.”