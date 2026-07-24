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Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson ended up sitting next to each other on the budget flight

The Racing Bulls drivers went viral earlier this week with a travel selfie taken on the budget flight. In Budapest, they revealed how the journey had gone. Even at cruising altitude, they’ve kept their feet on the ground.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Gemeinsam an der Strecke und auf Reisen: Arvid Lindblad und Liam Lawson
Gemeinsam an der Strecke und auf Reisen: Arvid Lindblad und Liam Lawson
Foto: XPB
Gemeinsam an der Strecke und auf Reisen: Arvid Lindblad und Liam Lawson
© XPB

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What a likeable and down-to-earth demeanour! On their way back from Spa, the two Racing Bulls team-mates, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson, flew home together and shared the moment on social media with a touch of humour. It’s unusual for Formula 1 drivers, who often fly in private jets or at least in Business Class, somewhat shielded from ‘ordinary folk’: they were sitting together on a flight with the budget airline EasyJet (which doesn’t even have a Business Class).

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The two racing drivers shared a selfie on Instagram from row 3 – they were sitting next to each other: Liam Lawson by the window and Arvid Lindblad in the middle seat. They captioned it: ‘Stay humble’. Even at a cruising altitude of 10,000 metres, the pair kept their feet on the ground.

Both are regular commercial flyers

A few days and at least one flight to Hungary later – ahead of the race in Budapest – both held their media sessions one after the other. A major talking point was their likeable, down-to-earth approach to flying. And there was plenty of laughter at the Red Bull Energy Station at the Hungaroring.

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When asked about the flight, rookie Arvid Lindblad replied with a laugh: “I don’t have much money, so I just take regular scheduled flights. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. I’ve always done it that way. There’s no reason not to. If I can save a bit of money, then I’m happy to save a bit of money.”

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So Lindblad and Lawson ended up sitting next to each other on the plane

Lindblad: “We were actually supposed to be sitting in seats 3D and 3F.” So D by the aisle and F by the window. In between was the middle seat, E. Someone else was sitting there. Lindblad: “The woman was a bit annoyed when I said I had the aisle seat. I then said that if she wanted to stay there, I could move to the middle seat. That’s how I ended up in 3E next to Liam.” Middle seats are usually unpopular – but that’s how the two colleagues ended up sitting next to each other. The lady in 3E was clearly not a Formula 1 fan – or, as Lindblad put it: “If she is, she doesn’t like me.” Loud laughter from the journalists present.

The young Brit noticed on his economy flights that he’s recognised far more often than last year. Lindblad: “I get spoken to now and then. But I’m still quite new. I reckon other drivers get recognised more often.” It’s his first Formula 1 season.

Lindblad’s neighbour by the window, Liam Lawson, said cheekily about the flight: “I had the window seat, so that was fine.” Lawson is, in fact, a self-confessed fan of window seats (whilst many prefer aisle seats). The New Zealander added: “I find it hard to sleep on a plane. I need to lean against something.”

Racing Bulls on the rise

That was just what was needed. Because the journey after the Belgian Grand Prix dragged on. Lawson: “It was a good flight, even though we were about two hours late and didn’t take off until midnight. So it was a long evening. But it was fine.” How often does a Formula 1 driver actually fly economy class? Lawson: “Quite often, actually.”

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In sporting terms, it could be a promising weekend: both Lindblad and Lawson are currently in good form, having consistently secured strong finishes in recent weeks. In the World Championship, the Racing Bulls are sitting in a strong 6th place.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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