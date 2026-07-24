Porsche sets fastest time at Oschersleben: Thomas Preining fastest

Porsche sets fastest time in first DTM practice session at Oschersleben. The 2023 DTM champion, Thomas Preining, completed a lap of the circuit in the Manthey Racing car in 1:22.493 minutes.

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Ricardo Feller took second place in the second Manthey Porsche. The two Manthey Porsches were separated by 0.179 seconds.

Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Temerario GT3 rounded off the top three.

After just five minutes, Jules Gounon, driving the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, drove slowly into the pit lane. The Mercedes-AMG works driver suffered a rear-right puncture.

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DTM Oschersleben Free Practice 1 results (Top 10):