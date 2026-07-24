Porsche sets fastest time at Oschersleben: Thomas Preining fastest
The 2023 DTM champion Thomas Preining set the fastest lap in the Manthey Porsche during the first practice session at Oschersleben.
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Porsche sets fastest time in first DTM practice session at Oschersleben. The 2023 DTM champion, Thomas Preining, completed a lap of the circuit in the Manthey Racing car in 1:22.493 minutes.
Ricardo Feller took second place in the second Manthey Porsche. The two Manthey Porsches were separated by 0.179 seconds.
Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Temerario GT3 rounded off the top three.
After just five minutes, Jules Gounon, driving the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, drove slowly into the pit lane. The Mercedes-AMG works driver suffered a rear-right puncture.
DTM Oschersleben Free Practice 1 results (Top 10):
Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Ben Dörr – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3
Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Nicki Thiim – Comtoyou Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3
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