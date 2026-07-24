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The DTM car classification (BoP) for Oschersleben

The fifth DTM race weekend at Oschersleben is coming up. The Balance of Performance for the race weekend at the Motorsport Arena has been published.

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Die DTM wird an diesem Wochenende in Oschersleben fortgesetzt
Die DTM wird an diesem Wochenende in Oschersleben fortgesetzt
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C
Die DTM wird an diesem Wochenende in Oschersleben fortgesetzt
© DTM//Gruppe C

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In 2026, the SRO will be responsible for the DTM’s car classification for the fourth year running, following the ADAC’s long-standing collaboration with Stéphane Ratel’s organisation.

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We’ve taken a look at the changes to the car classification for you, compared with the fourth race weekend at the Norisring. Traditionally, the changes for the Nuremberg event are more significant, as the city circuit – just 2.162 kilometres long – differs greatly from standard race tracks, presenting the Technical Commission with particular challenges and leading to more substantial adjustments ahead of the race weekend at Oschersleben.

The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is permitted to remove five kilograms of ballast. The minimum weight is now 1,310 kilograms. The minimum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 5° to 9°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 1.99 bar to 1.92 bar.

The BMW M4 GT3 will continue to compete without any BoP ballast, with a minimum weight of 1,300 kilograms. The minimum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 1° to 5°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 2.48 bar to 2.44 bar.

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The Ferrari 296 GT3 must carry an additional five kilograms, bringing the minimum weight to 1,330 kilograms. The minimum angle of the rear wing has been adjusted from 2° to 6°. The maximum boost pressure is reduced from 2.54 bar to 2.44 bar.

The Ford Mustang GT3 is permitted to reduce its weight by ten kilograms, bringing its minimum weight to 1,315 kilograms. The two restrictors are reduced from 39 to 38 millimetres, meaning the V8 engine produces less power. The minimum angle of the rear wing is adjusted from 1° to 8°.

On the Lamborghini Temerario GT3, the maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 7° to 8°.

On the McLaren 720S GT3, the maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 3° to 7°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 1.80 bar to 1.77 bar.

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The weight of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is reduced by five kilograms; the minimum weight is now 1,345 kilograms. The two restrictors are reduced from 37 millimetres to 35 millimetres, resulting in the V8 engine producing less power. Conversely, the lambda value has been adjusted from 0.93 to 0.92, giving the car more power. The maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 2° to 7°.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R must carry an additional 20 kilograms, bringing its minimum weight to 1,330 kilograms. The two restrictors have been adjusted from 43 to 41.5 millimetres. The minimum rear wing angle has been reduced from 7.3° to 7°.

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Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

145

2

Nicki Thiim

Comtoyou Racing

124

3

Lucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf

123

4

Thomas Preining

Manthey

117

5

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

94

6

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

94

7

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

91

8

Ben Dörr

Dörr Motorsport

76

9

Thierry Vermeulen

Emil Frey Racing

75

10

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team by GRT

73

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    24.–26.07.2026
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    14.–16.08.2026
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  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
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    10.–12.09.2026
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