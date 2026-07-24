The DTM car classification (BoP) for Oschersleben

In 2026, the SRO will be responsible for the DTM’s car classification for the fourth year running, following the ADAC’s long-standing collaboration with Stéphane Ratel’s organisation.

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We’ve taken a look at the changes to the car classification for you, compared with the fourth race weekend at the Norisring. Traditionally, the changes for the Nuremberg event are more significant, as the city circuit – just 2.162 kilometres long – differs greatly from standard race tracks, presenting the Technical Commission with particular challenges and leading to more substantial adjustments ahead of the race weekend at Oschersleben.

The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is permitted to remove five kilograms of ballast. The minimum weight is now 1,310 kilograms. The minimum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 5° to 9°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 1.99 bar to 1.92 bar.

The BMW M4 GT3 will continue to compete without any BoP ballast, with a minimum weight of 1,300 kilograms. The minimum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 1° to 5°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 2.48 bar to 2.44 bar.

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The Ferrari 296 GT3 must carry an additional five kilograms, bringing the minimum weight to 1,330 kilograms. The minimum angle of the rear wing has been adjusted from 2° to 6°. The maximum boost pressure is reduced from 2.54 bar to 2.44 bar.

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The Ford Mustang GT3 is permitted to reduce its weight by ten kilograms, bringing its minimum weight to 1,315 kilograms. The two restrictors are reduced from 39 to 38 millimetres, meaning the V8 engine produces less power. The minimum angle of the rear wing is adjusted from 1° to 8°.

On the Lamborghini Temerario GT3, the maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 7° to 8°.

On the McLaren 720S GT3, the maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 3° to 7°. The maximum boost pressure has been reduced from 1.80 bar to 1.77 bar.

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The weight of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is reduced by five kilograms; the minimum weight is now 1,345 kilograms. The two restrictors are reduced from 37 millimetres to 35 millimetres, resulting in the V8 engine producing less power. Conversely, the lambda value has been adjusted from 0.93 to 0.92, giving the car more power. The maximum rear wing angle has been adjusted from 2° to 7°.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R must carry an additional 20 kilograms, bringing its minimum weight to 1,330 kilograms. The two restrictors have been adjusted from 43 to 41.5 millimetres. The minimum rear wing angle has been reduced from 7.3° to 7°.