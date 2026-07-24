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Patrese is blunt: “Russell always has excuses – that’s no champion”

A scathing assessment from GP winner Riccardo Patrese of the English Mercedes driver: “George Russell always has excuses when things aren’t going well; that’s not the mindset of a champion.”

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

George Russell
George Russell
Foto: XPB
George Russell
© XPB

Mentioned in this article

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19-year-old Kimi Antonelli has pipped the experienced George Russell to the post at Mercedes. This comes as no surprise to long-serving Formula 1 driver Riccardo Patrese.

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The driver, who has competed in 256 Grand Prix races (six wins, runner-up in the 1992 World Championship behind Nigel Mansell), delivers a scathing verdict on the New Betting Sites portal: “George Russell always has excuses when things aren’t going well; that’s not the mindset of a champion.”

Riccardo Patrese
Riccardo Patrese
Foto: XPB
Riccardo Patrese
© XPB

Mentioned in this article

For 72-year-old Patrese, the best example is the recent race in Belgium: “A disastrous outing for Russell because he was in the wrong place. Lewis received a penalty for the collision, but as Lewis said – it was a racing incident. George simply positioned his car wrongly at Les Combes.”

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“Hamilton couldn’t exactly just vanish into thin air in that situation. The contact was provoked because Russell was in the wrong place, and especially on the first lap and as a title contender, you simply have to be a bit more careful there. George Russell put himself in a dangerous position unnecessarily, and he paid a high price for it.”

“Russell is currently in a frame of mind where he clearly thinks the odds are stacked against him. But that naturally only makes his performances even worse. When you fall into that mindset where you think everything is against you, you’re automatically not at your best.”

“If Russell were to lift his spirits, he could probably drive faster. But he really does always think that something is working against him. And he’s always trying to find excuses, and that’s simply not the mindset you should have if you want to fight for the world championship title.”

“Russell certainly has the car to have a say in the title race. I reckon his mood is probably down to Kimi, who seems to feel exactly the opposite – he appears over the moon and grows more confident with every success. We have two very different mindsets here, and that makes the gap between the two drivers even more striking.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

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