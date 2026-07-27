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Simon Längenfelder (KTM) on Loket: Good starts, but little to show for it

A win in the qualifying race, 5th place in Race 1 and a retirement following a crash in Race 2 meant a meagre haul of 26 points for Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and a further drop in the World Championship standings.

Motocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Simon Längenfelder legte in Loket 3 Blitzstarts hin
Simon Längenfelder legte in Loket 3 Blitzstarts hin
Foto: Align Media
Simon Längenfelder legte in Loket 3 Blitzstarts hin
© Align Media

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Despite a good start to the Grand Prix season, a win in the qualifying race and three strong starts, the weekend at Loket proved to be a bitter setback for the German MX2 title holder Simon Längenfelder. After a somewhat unfortunate 5th place in the first race, he wanted to do better in the second race and battle it out with Guillem Farres for the race win. Simon went into the race with great intensity, riding aggressively, but went a little too far and crashed.

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Statement from Längenfelder

“I was determined to go on the attack in the second race and tried to overtake Farres, but I made a mistake. After that, I was too shaken to last another 30 minutes. I had to pull out of the race.”

I was too shaken up afterwards to keep going for another 30 minutes. I had to pull out of the race.

Simon Längenfelder

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Fortunately, no fractures or similar serious injuries were diagnosed. “Now I need to rebuild my strength and focus on the next race in Lommel,” said the German.

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Dropped from 3rd to 4th

Simon Längenfelder scored 10 points in Loket on Saturday for winning the qualifying race and 16 points for fifth place in the first race. As a result, he dropped from third to fourth in the standings at Loket. His deficit to the leader increased from 42 to 71 points. This makes defending his title in the remaining six Grands Prix of the 2026 season a difficult task.

Promotion to the MXGP in 2027?

Should he successfully defend his title, Simon would have to move up to MXGP next year. This is stipulated in the regulations. If he fails to defend his title, he could remain in MX2 in 2027 given the age limit of 23, as he will turn 23 on 27 March 2027, meaning he could stay in MX2 for the 2027 season. However, all the signs suggest that Simon is planning to move up to the MXGP. For instance, he competed in Dreetz as part of the ADAC MX Masters on the 450cc KTM and won the day’s race.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

26

18

33:57,774

1:49,406

25

02

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

99

18

+6,000

1:49,274

22

03

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

47

18

+8,232

1:50,561

20

04

Camden McLellan

Camden McLellan

8

18

+10,540

1:50,835

18

05

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

772

18

+24,233

1:50,678

16

06

Maxime Grau

Maxime Grau

83

18

+47,842

1:51,692

15

07

Sacha Coenen

Sacha Coenen

19

18

+54,803

1:50,738

14

08

Kay Karssemakers

Kay Karssemakers

33

18

+59,452

1:53,142

13

09

Julius Mikula

Julius Mikula

20

18

+1:08,814

1:51,726

12

10

Gyan Doensen

Gyan Doensen

574

18

+1:15,477

1:53,625

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MX2 events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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