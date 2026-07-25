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Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) wants “not the best Friday, but the best Sunday”

A strong showing from Ferrari on the first day of practice in Hungary: Lewis Hamilton ahead of Charles Leclerc. But does this reflect the true balance of power? Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur puts it into perspective.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Ferrari ist in Ungarn gut unterwegs
Ferrari ist in Ungarn gut unterwegs
Foto: XPB
Ferrari ist in Ungarn gut unterwegs
© XPB

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The loyal Tifosi were convinced ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend: the tight Hungaroring suits Ferrari’s strengths better than the high-speed circuit at Spa-Francorchamps.

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And now this: Barcelona winner Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second Hungarian practice session, ahead of Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc – it looks like a front row all in red, something we last saw in Mexico in 2023, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Can the Tifosi dream? Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said after Ferrari’s best Friday yet: “All well and good, but we don’t want to show the best Friday – we want to show the best Sunday!”

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“But it’s true, it was quite decent today; the car’s balance is fine, and the latest improvements are delivering on the stopwatch exactly what we’d hoped for from our work in the wind tunnel.”

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“But qualifying is still a long way off. We need to keep pace with how the track develops and continue to fine-tune the set-up. We need to improve in every sector of the circuit and perform even better than we did today. Only then might we be able to think about pole position.”

“A good result here in Hungary is crucial for morale, because after that we head into the Formula 1 summer break, and the team should go on holiday feeling positive. On the other hand – there aren’t any more points up for grabs in Hungary than at Silverstone or Spa.”

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Results

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  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
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  4. Italian Grand Prix

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    04.–06.09.2026
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