His own fan stand: Red Bull Ring honours Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP rookie and crowd favourite Toprak Razgatlioglu is to have his own fan stand at the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in September.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
MotoGP is currently on its summer break. The action resumes from 7 to 9 August with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. This year’s Austrian Grand Prix is taking place unusually late: instead of mid-August, the premier class will not be visiting the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg until 18 to 20 September.
The organisers have come up with a special initiative for the MotoGP weekend. In honour of rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu, a dedicated fan stand will be set up for the first time. The section is located in the T10 grandstand at the finish bend and is officially named ‘T10 Toprak Razgatlioglu’.
It is precisely here that some of the most spectacular MotoGP finals have taken place in the past. In 2020, Miguel Oliveira celebrated KTM’s first home victory at this spot; three years earlier, Andrea Dovizioso prevailed over Marc Marquez in the final metres following a legendary duel.
The three-time Superbike World Champion enjoys a huge fan base not only in his native Turkey but worldwide. Fans who secure a seat in the Toprak stand by 7 September will also have the chance to take part in a meet-and-greet with the Yamaha star.
Even away from the racetrack, the grandstand area will be all about Razgatlioglu. Turkish specialities will be on offer behind the grandstand, and visitors will also receive exclusive fan merchandise and other goodies. Children can visit the ‘Toprak T10’ from as little as 20 euros.
The promotion is being publicised via several social media videos in which Razgatlioglu demonstrates his famous stoppies. The footage was filmed in mid-May at the ‘Go with your Pro’ event at the Red Bull Ring, where the Turkish rider was riding a YART Yamaha R1, amongst other bikes. Fans can find information on tickets and grandstand packages for the Austrian Grand Prix on the
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