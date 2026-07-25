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Here’s what Adrian Newey has to say about Fernando Alonso’s future in Formula 1

Fernando Alonso is linking his future in Formula 1 and at Aston Martin to clear conditions. Now his boss, design guru Adrian Newey, is speaking about the future of the two-time world champion.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Fernando Alonso in Budapest
Fernando Alonso in Budapest
Foto: XPB
Fernando Alonso in Budapest
© XPB

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What does the future hold for Fernando Alonso in Formula 1? Will he continue at all? And if so, will it be with Aston Martin? The Spaniard has repeatedly made it clear recently that he is making his future dependent on the car and, even more so, on the 2027 regulations. Next week, the two-time world champion turns 45 – should he race for another season, he would be one of the oldest drivers in modern Formula 1.

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This race weekend in Budapest, Aston Martin is fielding a completely revamped car. Extensive aerodynamic upgrades are intended to finally bring about a sporting turnaround – or at least a step in that direction. Fernando Alonso had made it clear, however, that the car from Budapest onwards and the resulting potential change in performance would have no bearing on his future (a new engine will then be introduced at Zandvoort after the break). Alonso is focusing primarily on the regulations from 2027 onwards, including the electric component, energy management and the natural feel of racing. And, above all, on having fun.

Enjoying the work is important

Alonso said in Hungary: “I feel fresh, motivated and fast. But I also need to enjoy my work, and – quite honestly – driving at Silverstone and Spa wasn’t any fun.” At these two historic circuits, the problems surrounding energy management under the new regulations were particularly evident.

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Nevertheless, given the new Aston Martin, questions arose over the weekend in Hungary regarding Alonso and his future. After all, the upgrade package could well set the tone or set a trend.

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What Adrian Newey says

Aston Martin’s chief designer, Adrian Newey, responded to a question about Fernando Alonso’s future with the Aston Martin team by saying: “Fernando is a brilliant driver who brings a great deal of talent, skill and feedback to the team. I’m fairly certain he’s enjoying his time with us and that we’ll continue our relationship.” A commitment from the team towards Alonso – but with a hint of uncertainty...

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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