Here’s what Adrian Newey has to say about Fernando Alonso’s future in Formula 1

What does the future hold for Fernando Alonso in Formula 1? Will he continue at all? And if so, will it be with Aston Martin? The Spaniard has repeatedly made it clear recently that he is making his future dependent on the car and, even more so, on the 2027 regulations. Next week, the two-time world champion turns 45 – should he race for another season, he would be one of the oldest drivers in modern Formula 1.

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This race weekend in Budapest, Aston Martin is fielding a completely revamped car. Extensive aerodynamic upgrades are intended to finally bring about a sporting turnaround – or at least a step in that direction. Fernando Alonso had made it clear, however, that the car from Budapest onwards and the resulting potential change in performance would have no bearing on his future (a new engine will then be introduced at Zandvoort after the break). Alonso is focusing primarily on the regulations from 2027 onwards, including the electric component, energy management and the natural feel of racing. And, above all, on having fun.

Enjoying the work is important

Alonso said in Hungary: “I feel fresh, motivated and fast. But I also need to enjoy my work, and – quite honestly – driving at Silverstone and Spa wasn’t any fun.” At these two historic circuits, the problems surrounding energy management under the new regulations were particularly evident.

Nevertheless, given the new Aston Martin, questions arose over the weekend in Hungary regarding Alonso and his future. After all, the upgrade package could well set the tone or set a trend.

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What Adrian Newey says

Aston Martin’s chief designer, Adrian Newey, responded to a question about Fernando Alonso’s future with the Aston Martin team by saying: “Fernando is a brilliant driver who brings a great deal of talent, skill and feedback to the team. I’m fairly certain he’s enjoying his time with us and that we’ll continue our relationship.” A commitment from the team towards Alonso – but with a hint of uncertainty...