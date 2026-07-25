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Madrid instead of the tax haven of Andorra: Marc Marquez explains why

Many MotoGP stars live in the tax haven of Andorra. World Champion Marc Marquez made a conscious decision against this and explained why Madrid is his new home.

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Marc Marquez mit Border-Collie-Mischling Turco
Marc Marquez mit Border-Collie-Mischling Turco
Foto: Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez mit Border-Collie-Mischling Turco
© Marc Marquez

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In MotoGP, Andorra has for years been regarded as the preferred place of residence for numerous top riders. The low tax rates make the small principality in the Pyrenees attractive to many professional athletes. MotoGP champion Marc Márquez, however, has deliberately chosen a different path.

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During the Sachsenring Grand Prix, the Ducati factory rider was asked about comments he had made in a Spanish interview, in which he had explained his stance on the subject of taxes and place of residence. Marquez made it clear that whilst he respects every rider’s right to choose where to live, he himself has deliberately opted for the Spanish capital.

Why Marquez now lives in Madrid

“Of course, I understand that anyone who wants to move can decide to do so freely,” the Spaniard emphasised. His personal view, however, is different: “I feel free when I live where I want to live.”

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Marquez admitted that his high earnings might play a part. “Of course I earn a lot of money. Even after paying my taxes, I still have a great deal left over. That helps, of course.” Nevertheless, money had not been the decisive factor in his decision.

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“I feel at home in Spain and want to live where I have the best conditions to perform on the racetrack,” explained the eight-time world champion. The centre of his life has shifted over the course of his career. At the start, Márquez continued to live in his hometown of Cervera. “Back then, I was relaxed. I didn’t need any physiotherapists or special equipment.”

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It was only the serious injuries of recent years that led to a change in his thinking. The crash at Jerez in 2020 brought about a lasting change to Márquez’s life and daily routine. “Since my injury, I’ve needed specialised equipment, physiotherapists and a different kind of training. That’s why I moved to Madrid – because I found a good team and a good training centre there.”

For Márquez, it is therefore clear that his choice of residence is primarily based on sporting considerations. “I always live where I believe I have the best conditions to perform better on the racetrack.”

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