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The Ultimate Superbike Show: Stars, stories and insights after the season ends

As host of the Paddock Show and race commentator, Michael Hill is the voice of the World Superbike Championship. At the end of the season, the Englishman invites you to the ultimate full-throttle live show.

Kay Hettich

By

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Die ultimative Superbike-Show mit Michael Hill und Tom Sykes
Die ultimative Superbike-Show mit Michael Hill und Tom Sykes
Foto: Michael Hill Production
Die ultimative Superbike-Show mit Michael Hill und Tom Sykes
© Michael Hill Production

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Michael Hill is a constant presence not only in the Superbike World Championship, but also in the British series and MotoAmerica. Drawing on his specialist knowledge and insider insights, the Englishman provides commentary on the races and asks all the right questions in his interviews. Alongside this, Hill runs the VROOM podcast and regularly hosts experts, insiders and racing drivers.

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Hill will be appearing live in a similar format on 16 November at the Nottingham Arts Theatre. Over the course of three hours, Hill will present his usual entertaining programme. Exclusive interviews with legends will be shown on video, and Tom Sykes will be on stage as a special guest. Hill will draw out interesting behind-the-scenes insights, stories about rivalries and racing wisdom from the quick-witted 2013 Superbike World Champion.

A cause close to Hill’s heart is the charity campaign ‘Two Wheels for Life’, for which he organises and raffles off signed kit, memorabilia, paddock passes and exclusive experiences – including as part of the ultimate Superbike show.

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The interactivity and Hill’s ability to captivate the audience are what really make the show special. Tickets for the event are still available.

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  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  4. Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event

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