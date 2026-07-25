The Ultimate Superbike Show: Stars, stories and insights after the season ends

Michael Hill is a constant presence not only in the Superbike World Championship, but also in the British series and MotoAmerica. Drawing on his specialist knowledge and insider insights, the Englishman provides commentary on the races and asks all the right questions in his interviews. Alongside this, Hill runs the VROOM podcast and regularly hosts experts, insiders and racing drivers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hill will be appearing live in a similar format on 16 November at the Nottingham Arts Theatre. Over the course of three hours, Hill will present his usual entertaining programme. Exclusive interviews with legends will be shown on video, and Tom Sykes will be on stage as a special guest. Hill will draw out interesting behind-the-scenes insights, stories about rivalries and racing wisdom from the quick-witted 2013 Superbike World Champion.

A cause close to Hill’s heart is the charity campaign ‘Two Wheels for Life’, for which he organises and raffles off signed kit, memorabilia, paddock passes and exclusive experiences – including as part of the ultimate Superbike show.

The interactivity and Hill’s ability to captivate the audience are what really make the show special. Tickets for the event are still available.

Advertisement