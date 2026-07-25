Thomas Preining secures a Porsche victory in the first DTM race at Oschersleben

Porsche victory in the first DTM race at Oschersleben. Thomas Preining won the first race in the Manthey Porsche in commanding fashion from pole position. For the 2023 DTM champion, this is his second win of the season, having also won the season opener at the Red Bull Ring.

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Second place went to Luca Engstler in the ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Temerario GT3. The driver from the Allgäu region finished 1.601 seconds behind the winner, Thomas Preining.

The podium was completed by Maro Engel in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. Engel thus reclaimed the lead in the DTM standings.

On the first lap, Jules Gounon and Ben Dörr collided at the exit of the Hasseröder bend and skidded into the grass. Dörr suffered a puncture and had to drive back to the pits at a slow pace. The Frankfurt-based driver lost large sections of his tyre in the process. The McLaren driver sustained such severe damage that the Dörr Motorsport team withdrew the car. Gounon also ended the race with significant damage following his mandatory pit stop.

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After around 20 minutes, Marco Wittmann in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 suffered a front-right puncture, causing him to veer off the track and subsequently head for the pits at a slow pace. The two-time DTM champion retired from the race.

Following Marco Mapelli’s mandatory pit stop, Bastian Buus collided with the Lamborghini as he exited the pit lane. The Italian was forced to park the car in the pits, as the Porsche had caused significant damage to the Temerario upon impact.

DTM Oschersleben Race 1 results (Top 10):

Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Arjun Maini – Haupt Racing Team – Ford Mustang GT3 Kelvin van der Linde – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3 Timo Glock – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3 Thierry Vermeulen – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3 Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

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