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Thomas Preining secures a Porsche victory in the first DTM race at Oschersleben

Porsche triumphs in the first DTM race at Oschersleben. Having already dominated the entire race weekend, Thomas Preining also secured a commanding victory in the first race.

Jonas Plümer

By

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Sieg für Thomas Preining in Oschersleben
Sieg für Thomas Preining in Oschersleben
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
Sieg für Thomas Preining in Oschersleben
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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Porsche victory in the first DTM race at Oschersleben. Thomas Preining won the first race in the Manthey Porsche in commanding fashion from pole position. For the 2023 DTM champion, this is his second win of the season, having also won the season opener at the Red Bull Ring.

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Second place went to Luca Engstler in the ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Temerario GT3. The driver from the Allgäu region finished 1.601 seconds behind the winner, Thomas Preining.

The podium was completed by Maro Engel in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. Engel thus reclaimed the lead in the DTM standings.

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On the first lap, Jules Gounon and Ben Dörr collided at the exit of the Hasseröder bend and skidded into the grass. Dörr suffered a puncture and had to drive back to the pits at a slow pace. The Frankfurt-based driver lost large sections of his tyre in the process. The McLaren driver sustained such severe damage that the Dörr Motorsport team withdrew the car. Gounon also ended the race with significant damage following his mandatory pit stop.

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After around 20 minutes, Marco Wittmann in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 suffered a front-right puncture, causing him to veer off the track and subsequently head for the pits at a slow pace. The two-time DTM champion retired from the race.

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Following Marco Mapelli’s mandatory pit stop, Bastian Buus collided with the Lamborghini as he exited the pit lane. The Italian was forced to park the car in the pits, as the Porsche had caused significant damage to the Temerario upon impact.

DTM Oschersleben Race 1 results (Top 10):

  1. Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  2. Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  3. Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  4. Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  5. Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  6. Arjun Maini – Haupt Racing Team – Ford Mustang GT3

  7. Kelvin van der Linde – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  8. Timo Glock – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

  9. Thierry Vermeulen – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3

  10. Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

All DTM events
  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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