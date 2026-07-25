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Leclerc (Ferrari/2nd): What he wants to do as well in Hungary as Vettel did in 2017

Ferrari are making a strong impression at the Hungaroring: Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the first practice session, then finished P2 behind Lewis Hamilton in the second. Leclerc explains what’s next.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Leclerc in Ungarn: Rote Flagge für Ferrari oder der erste Sieg seit 2017?
Leclerc in Ungarn: Rote Flagge für Ferrari oder der erste Sieg seit 2017?
Foto: Ferrari
Leclerc in Ungarn: Rote Flagge für Ferrari oder der erste Sieg seit 2017?
© Ferrari

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Be honest: can you off the top of your head name the last Ferrari driver to win the historic Hungarian Grand Prix? It was Sebastian Vettel nine years ago, in 2017 – that’s a hell of a long time ago!

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This weekend, the Italians could turn that record around, as in both Friday free practice sessions a Scuderia driver in red was out in front; in the first 60 minutes, Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc was the fastest man, whilst in the second hour of practice it was Barcelona winner Lewis Hamilton, ahead of Leclerc.

Leclerc, who started from pole position at the Hungaroring in 2025, wants to match Vettel’s 2017 performance on 26 July, but the nine-time Grand Prix winner isn’t entirely convinced by Ferrari’s apparent competitiveness: “The weekend is still long. We often see certain teams make a leap in performance between Friday and Saturday. We’re usually a bit behind on the first day, so it’s good that we had a good Friday, but we need to keep at it and work hard to improve on Saturday.”

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“As always, it’ll be a close affair in qualifying. I don’t expect us to have the same gap we had today, so we’ll have to get everything spot on. If the car feels right, then I’m sure we can put in a good performance in Q3.”

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  1. Results

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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