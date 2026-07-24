Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Superbike-WC

  4. /

  5. Superbike WC

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Confirmed: Lukas Tulovic (26) to ride for B-Max Ducati at Misano and Vallelunga

On 19 July, SPEEDWEEK.com reported on Lukas Tulovic’s planned guest appearances in the Italian Championship. Now the Ducati team B-Max Racing has also confirmed the German rider’s participation.

Kay Hettich

By

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lukas Tulovic
Lukas Tulovic
Foto: Instagram/Lukas Tulovic
Lukas Tulovic
© Instagram/Lukas Tulovic

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lukas Tulovic won the 2025 IDM Superbike championship and is currently leading the successor series, Euro Moto, by a clear margin this year. It’s clear: The 26-year-old wants to race internationally again, ideally as early as 2027. As the Eberbach-based rider cannot simply buy his way into a team, Tulovic is trying to prove himself for the Superbike World Championship via alternative routes. The Italian championship, in which several World Championship teams are represented, offers a good opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPEEDWEEK.com had already reported on Sunday that the Triple-M Ducati rider would be making a guest appearance in the Italian Superbike series with Team B-Max Racing. Massimo Buna’s team had already contested several wildcard entries in the World Championship with Gabriele Ruiu between 2021 and 2025. This year, Michael Rinaldi is riding for the private Ducati team.

Tulovic will make his debut this coming weekend as part of Racing Night at the Misano World Circuit. He will also take part in the season finale at Vallelunga (10–11 October). “Everyone has told me that Racing Night is a spectacular event with lots of spectators, so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Tulovic. “I’ve raced at night before, for example in Qatar in Moto2, so I already have a rough idea of what to expect. I can hardly wait.”

Mentioned in this article

Although the German won’t have to get used to a fundamentally different motorbike, the series in Italy runs on Dunlop tyres (whereas the EuroMoto uses Pirelli). During a test at Misano, the 26-year-old was already able to familiarise himself with the Ducati V4R from B-Max Racing. “I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. A new championship, new rules and new rivals for me. I’m very keen to see how it goes,” mused Tulovic. “First of all, I still need to get used to the bike, especially the tyres. Let’s see where we stand after practice and qualifying, but to be honest, I want to be on the podium!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Highlight videos

ServusTV media library

Events

All Superbike WC events
  • Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  4. Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event

Superbike-WC News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series