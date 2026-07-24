Confirmed: Lukas Tulovic (26) to ride for B-Max Ducati at Misano and Vallelunga

Lukas Tulovic won the 2025 IDM Superbike championship and is currently leading the successor series, Euro Moto, by a clear margin this year. It’s clear: The 26-year-old wants to race internationally again, ideally as early as 2027. As the Eberbach-based rider cannot simply buy his way into a team, Tulovic is trying to prove himself for the Superbike World Championship via alternative routes. The Italian championship, in which several World Championship teams are represented, offers a good opportunity.

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SPEEDWEEK.com had already reported on Sunday that the Triple-M Ducati rider would be making a guest appearance in the Italian Superbike series with Team B-Max Racing. Massimo Buna’s team had already contested several wildcard entries in the World Championship with Gabriele Ruiu between 2021 and 2025. This year, Michael Rinaldi is riding for the private Ducati team.

Tulovic will make his debut this coming weekend as part of Racing Night at the Misano World Circuit. He will also take part in the season finale at Vallelunga (10–11 October). “Everyone has told me that Racing Night is a spectacular event with lots of spectators, so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Tulovic. “I’ve raced at night before, for example in Qatar in Moto2, so I already have a rough idea of what to expect. I can hardly wait.”

Although the German won’t have to get used to a fundamentally different motorbike, the series in Italy runs on Dunlop tyres (whereas the EuroMoto uses Pirelli). During a test at Misano, the 26-year-old was already able to familiarise himself with the Ducati V4R from B-Max Racing. “I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. A new championship, new rules and new rivals for me. I’m very keen to see how it goes,” mused Tulovic. “First of all, I still need to get used to the bike, especially the tyres. Let’s see where we stand after practice and qualifying, but to be honest, I want to be on the podium!”

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