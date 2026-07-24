Moto Guzzi: A huge party to mark the opening of the factory and museum

From 3 to 6 September, Mandello del Lario on the eastern shore of Lake Como will become the centre of the world – at least for fans and friends of the Moto Guzzi brand. This year’s Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi (GMG) brand gathering will celebrate the brand’s 105th anniversary. At the same time, a new chapter in the brand’s history is beginning: the opening of the new factory and the new Moto Guzzi Museum marks the start of a new era.

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The new building complex is a futuristic architectural masterpiece that preserves 105 years of history and impressively highlights Moto Guzzi’s spirit of innovation. It is a place created to develop, experiment, offer unique experiences and stir the emotions. A place where passion for the brand merges with a clear vision for the future – the new home of Moto Guzzi, where visitors will continue to be welcomed for the next 105 years.

The new facility combines cutting-edge technology with over 100 years of manufacturing history and will become the production site for 21st-century Moto Guzzi models – at the historic site in Mandello del Lario, where motorcycles have been built continuously since 1921. At the same time, it is a place where tradition and innovation meet, and where corporate culture is combined with cutting-edge technical solutions.

The new Moto Guzzi Museum will be home to a story that is unique in the world, based on technology, design and continuous innovation. The new areas within the historic factory grounds have been created to welcome visitors from all over the world. These include a modern Motoplex store, a café, and spaces for workshops, events and brand experiences.

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Anyone wishing to attend these Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi (GMG) must register on the event website gmg.motoguzzi.com. Registered visitors will have free access to all areas of the factory site from Thursday 3 September to Sunday 6 September.

Tens of thousands of fans from all over the world are expected to attend GMG 2026. One of the highlights of the extensive programme is the grand parade on Saturday morning, during which thousands of Moto Guzzi motorbikes from every era will ride together from Lecco to Mandello del Lario.

Das historische Werk, in dem seit 1921 Moto Guzzi gebaut werden Foto: Moto Guzzi Das historische Werk, in dem seit 1921 Moto Guzzi gebaut werden © Moto Guzzi

Throughout all four days, Virgin Radio will be providing live music to create a festival atmosphere. Free test rides will also be offered across the entire current Moto Guzzi model range. In the street food area, visitors can once again look forward to a diverse range of culinary delights. The 2026 Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi will be all about the joy of motorcycling, a passion for Moto Guzzi and the inauguration of the new building complex.

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