Jorge Martin looks back: “I rode extra slowly in the 2024 World Championship battle”

The MotoGP World Championship is currently in its summer break, before resuming with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone from 7 August. Championship leader Jorge Martin is currently enjoying a road cycling endurance challenge around his adopted home of Andorra. Appearing on the US podcast ‘Gypsytales’ – which usually focuses mainly on well-known off-road stars – Martin recently spoke openly about his 2024 world championship-winning year and the long and thrilling battle against Pecco Bagnaia – who was riding a Pramac customer Ducati at the time.

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“I’m so proud of my World Championship title. Back then, there were twelve of us up against about 500 – up against an entire factory team,” recalls Martin. “You’d think Ducati supported me – but they supported Pecco,” says Martin. “But the good thing was that I could compare at Ducati. There were eight motorbikes – depending on who was fast – no matter which corner, maybe Bastianini or even Marquez.”

Markenkollegen im Kampf um den Titel 2024: Martin besiegte Bagnaia Foto: Gold and Goose Markenkollegen im Kampf um den Titel 2024: Martin besiegte Bagnaia © Gold and Goose

Martin went on to reveal: “In some sessions at certain times of the year, I actually rode more slowly on purpose during practice. That way, they didn’t look at my data. For example, I’d ride fast in sectors 1 and 3 on one lap, and then in sectors 2 and 4 on the next. Afterwards, I’d piece it all together with my team. So we hid our data a bit – it was an incredible battle.”

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Martin on Bagnaia: “Incredible on the brakes”

Jorge Martin added: “I could see Pecco’s data too – but I don’t know whether they were hiding anything or not. Pecco was the absolute benchmark at Ducati, and on the brakes he was next level! You can’t even imagine it. I sometimes tried to brake as late as possible – so late that I could already see All Saints’ Day. Then I looked at the data and saw that Pecco had braked 30 metres later still. He was incredible in that respect.”

Speaking about his strengths, the current Aprilia and future Yamaha works rider said: “My strength is usually coming out of corners and acceleration. I straighten the bike out early and am then very fast – that’s my strongest point. Pecco is good in the initial phase, when he opens the throttle for the first time. But I open the throttle fully very early on. It was good to compare the data and be so close to him.”