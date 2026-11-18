Manuel Lettenbichler has been riding a KTM since the start of his enduro career, and that’s not about to change any time soon: the 28-year-old Bavarian has extended his contract with the Mattighofen-based manufacturer by at least three years. In 2026, the six-time world champion won the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for the fifth time in a row, triumphed at the Romaniacs with a lead of over an hour, and became the first rider to break the 10,000-point mark in the Hard Enduro World Ranking. In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK, Lettenbichler talks about the reasons for his loyalty to KTM, his role in motorcycle development, the growing competition and his plans for life after his active career.

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Mani, congratulations on your new contract with KTM! What were the key factors for you in deciding to extend it? We’ve had so much success together over the last few years; everyone in the team gives it their all and makes sure we’re out there with the best kit and the best bike. That’s reflected in the results and our success, and ultimately, it’s become a bit like a family. I’ve been riding a KTM since the start of my enduro career and feel very much at home with the team and the people around me.

How long does the new contract run for? Will anything change in your role, for example in terms of bike development or as a mentor for the younger riders in the team? The contract runs for at least another three years and I’m in the same position as I was before. That includes bike development, which is absolutely brilliant, because over the last few years, a lot of my feedback and knowledge has been incorporated into the production bike. I’ll remain in my role as a rider, and of course we’ll also try to encourage younger riders to follow in my footsteps at some point. But I’m not old enough yet to be a mentor.

Wouldn’t another manufacturer have been tempting? New experiences are always interesting and tempting, but I’m very happy where I am and feel very much at home in my role. So comfortable, in fact, that I can well imagine perhaps continuing to work with KTM after my active career and, in a cool way, maybe building something that goes beyond racing. We’re well on the way to that, and I’m also very pleased that so many people are behind me. That’s why things are working out quite well for us.

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What goals have you set yourselves for next year? We always try to give our best. We’ll see whether we can leave the younger riders behind or not. Of course, I’d love to be up there at the front, testing myself against the best and hopefully fighting for podium finishes and wins again. But the goals aren’t overly ambitious: just ride cleanly, have a great season – that’s the be-all and end-all. And have fun.

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Seriensieger Manuel Lettenbichler Foto: Mahmut Cinci/Red Bull Seriensieger Manuel Lettenbichler © Mahmut Cinci/Red Bull

Mitch Brightmore was more consistent than ever in 2026, Teo Kabakchiev is strong, and other young riders are coming through. Who do you think will be your toughest rival in 2027? Mitch has made a massive leap forward, and so has Teo. And the youngsters are definitely coming through – James Moore and a few other riders. It’s really cool to see, even though I’m not that old myself and Teo, for example, is the same age as me. But the fact remains that we’ve been around for so long that we see ourselves as a generation ahead. I’m excited to see how it plays out – Mitch will be strong, Billy Bolt will be strong, Teo will be strong. It’s certainly going to be harder to be the top dog up front and out there on my own in the races. Riding with a huge lead isn’t getting any easier. It’s good for the sport if there are more battles and more different winners. That makes it more interesting.

You’re 28 now and surely still have a few good years of racing ahead of you. Are you already thinking about life after hard enduro? Sure , I want to stay connected to the sport, do cool things and hopefully still make an impact when it comes to racing. I’d also like to continue a long-term collaboration with my sponsors and partners after my active career. But for now, we’ll keep racing for a few more years and then we’ll see what happens. I’m open to anything and I’m also the sort of person who gets on well with people and is good at presenting. I’m excited to see what the future holds, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter when the time comes. But we’re not quite there yet.

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You’ve won almost everything there is to win. After so many titles, what still drives you, and where do you see room for improvement? This year it’s been absolutely brilliant to be racing for my family as well. That’s a whole other source of motivation. It’s also realising that we’ve done an absolutely brilliant job in the past and that I can be very, very proud of what we’ve achieved. But also being in a position to enjoy it and make the most of it all whilst I can. Making the most of it and making the sport – and the name Manuel Lettenbichler – even bigger. There’s definitely still room for improvement. We should present ourselves even better to break out of this motorsport bubble and be recognised as a German sportsman and a cool athlete.

You were the first to break the 10,000-point mark in the Hard Enduro World Ranking. What does it mean to you to be number one across all series? It’s absolutely brilliant. I’ve had a lot of success there again this year. Hopefully, the ranking will receive more attention and thus have a greater influence. That must be the aim – to continue developing in this direction. That we have a global ranking where we can always see who’s the best in the world. And hopefully more events, races and series will join in. Then we’ll be able to see the sport of hard enduro continue to grow.