Dominique Aegerter looks back on a mixed season with Kawasaki. Instead of fighting for podium places, the two-time Supersport World Champion was battling it out in the top 15 – securing a place in the points was by no means a foregone conclusion in the first eight rounds.

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It was only at his Puccetti team’s home race that his form began to improve. This was preceded by several test sessions during which he managed to make a breakthrough. But it was not until the season finale in Jerez that the 36-year-old made it onto the podium in second place. By that point, it had long been clear that there would be no second season with Kawasaki.

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com will know that the Rohrbach-born rider has signed for Simon Buckmaster’s Triumph PTR team for the 2027 Supersport World Championship. What is less well known is that Aegerter did not get this place for free. He has to contribute to the budget with his own sponsors.

“Naturally, a rider who’s had a poor season isn’t automatically of interest to a team. Sure, I can point to my World Championship titles – but that isn’t always enough,” the 27-time Supersport winner told the Swiss magazine 20min . “I can’t keep racing forever. That’s why it’s naturally also my aim to be able to put something aside from my earnings in professional sport.”

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Whilst PTR will lose its factory status to the new Renegade team next year, the British manufacturer is launching the Street Triple 798RS, a new motorbike that is expected to perform very well.

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“If we work well together as a team, have good pre-season tests and there’s a good rapport between me and the team, anything is possible,” says the seasoned rider. “I know I can be among the fastest in the Supersport World Championship, and I think I can prove that again next year.”

PTR Triumph is planning the first test with the new motorbike in early December. Further test rides with the 798RS are scheduled before the season opener – which, for the time being, will be held at Phillip Island for the last time.