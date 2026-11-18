Domi Aegerter needs to put some money aside: “I can’t ride forever”
In PTR Triumph, Dominique Aegerter has found a promising team for the 2027 Supersport World Championship. The downside is that, for the first time in the production-based championship, he will have to pay for his place.
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Dominique Aegerter looks back on a mixed season with Kawasaki. Instead of fighting for podium places, the two-time Supersport World Champion was battling it out in the top 15 – securing a place in the points was by no means a foregone conclusion in the first eight rounds.
It was only at his Puccetti team’s home race that his form began to improve. This was preceded by several test sessions during which he managed to make a breakthrough. But it was not until the season finale in Jerez that the 36-year-old made it onto the podium in second place. By that point, it had long been clear that there would be no second season with Kawasaki.
Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com will know that the Rohrbach-born rider has signed
“Naturally, a rider who’s had a poor season isn’t automatically of interest to a team. Sure, I can point to my World Championship titles – but that isn’t always enough,”
Whilst PTR will lose its factory status to the new Renegade team next year, the British manufacturer is launching the Street Triple 798RS, a new motorbike that is expected to perform very well.
“If we work well together as a team, have good pre-season tests and there’s a good rapport between me and the team, anything is possible,” says the seasoned rider. “I know I can be among the fastest in the Supersport World Championship, and I think I can prove that again next year.”
PTR Triumph is planning the first test with the new motorbike in early December. Further test rides with the 798RS are scheduled before the season opener – which, for the time being, will be held at Phillip Island for the last time.
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